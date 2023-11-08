Technology News
Instagram Testing New Feature to Turn Off Read Receipts in Direct Messages

Meta’s Messenger does not have a feature to turn off read receipts.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2023 15:43 IST
Instagram Testing New Feature to Turn Off Read Receipts in Direct Messages

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram did not confirm when the feature will roll out to users

Highlights
  • Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced this on his broadcast channel
  • The social media site recently added a new feature for Reels
  • Instagram is also testing a custom feed option
Instagram is working on a new feature that will allow users to turn off read receipts in Instagram DMs. The Meta-owned social media site did not confirm when the feature will roll out to users. WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform from Meta, already carries a similar feature that allows its users to customise whether others can or cannot see if a message is read. However, Meta's Facebook Messenger app, does not give its users the option to disable read receipts.

In a message on his broadcast channel, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the firm is testing a new feature that will allow users to turn off read receipts option in their Direct Messages. Disabling the read receipts option allows users to prevent others from seeing when and if they've read a particular message in the chatbox. Users can also, of course, choose to let the feature stay on.instagram mosseri broadcast inline inline

However, Mosseri did not confirm the launch date or even tease a release timeline of when the feature can be expected to roll out to the public. When it becomes available though, users can navigate and enable the feature from Instagram's privacy settings tab. The application's current menus differ from the one in the screenshot that Mosseri provided, suggesting that a menu redesign might also possibly be in progress.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also announced the testing of this feature on his broadcast channel. However, he did not mention whether Messenger, the go-to app for accessing messages on Facebook, will also get a similar update.

Recently, Instagram also announced that they are working on a new feature that will allow users to add media to an existing image carousel when invited by a friend. This will require the original poster to approve all added images and videos. It is expected to improve collaborative sharing on the platform.

Users may also be able to customise their feed more, as the company stated that it is testing a feature that will allow users to select what they want to see on their feed. In the announcement, Instagram said that the users may be able to choose from three options - Following, Favourites, and Meta Verified.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram new feature, Meta
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

