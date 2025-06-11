Technology News
Over 4,300 Koalas Found in Newcastle’s Fringe Forests by Drone Survey

University of Newcastle researchers found over 4,300 koalas in bushland near Newcastle using drones and thermal imaging.

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Jesiane

Drone Survey Reveals Hidden Koala Populations on Newcastle’s Urban Fringe

Highlights
  • Drone and thermal tech revealed over 4,300 koalas near Newcastle
  • Koalas thrive in fringe bushlands, even in fire-affected areas
  • Survey sets strong baseline to help double koala numbers by 2050
In a landmark survey, University of Newcastle researchers mapped a previously hidden koala population on the outskirts of Newcastle, NSW. The study estimated about 4,357 koalas across roughly 67,300 hectares of bushland (208 sites). They also found more than 290 koalas in Sugarloaf State Conservation Area, a region with few prior records. Local researcher Daryn McKenny, who grew up nearby and first reported seeing a koala there years ago, contributed his knowledge and sightings to the project. The findings show koalas can survive – and even thrive – in peri-urban forests, underscoring the need to protect these fringe habitats.

Hidden Koalas on Newcastle's Fringe

According to the study, the survey estimated 4,357 koalas in 208 bushland sites around Newcastle. Lead author Shelby Ryan said that the drone surveys allowed the team to find koalas within minutes in areas that had taken hours on foot. Seven national parks were sampled (about 10% of each) with multiple night surveys, and a statistical model extrapolated these counts across the landscape. Maria National Park had the highest density (about 521 koalas per 3,350 hectares), while fire-affected parks from the 2019-20 fires hosted roughly two-thirds fewer koalas.

Survey Methods and Conservation Implications

Thermal imaging revealed koalas as yellow hotspots, which were then confirmed by a spotlight to identify the animal. The team used a statistical model accounting for terrain slope, tree coverage, and soil moisture to extrapolate koala numbers across the landscape. University of Newcastle's Dr. Ryan Witt said that this model can even extend estimates to private or otherwise inaccessible lands that were not directly surveyed.

WWF-Australia – which co-funded the work – hailed the findings as critical for its goal of doubling koala numbers by 2050, noting that accurate abundance estimates are the “holy grail” of koala conservation. 

 

