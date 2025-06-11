Technology News
English Edition

NASA F-15 Flights Validate Supersonic Tools for X-59 Quiet Flight Quesst Mission

NASA's Quesst mission gains momentum as F-15s confirm X-59 shockwave measuring tools.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 June 2025 21:32 IST
NASA F-15 Flights Validate Supersonic Tools for X-59 Quiet Flight Quesst Mission

Photo Credit: NASA/Jim Ross

NASA’s F-15s test shockwave tools for upcoming X-59 quiet supersonic flights

Highlights
  • NASA’s F-15 jets tested supersonic tools for X-59 in May Mojave flights
  • Shock-sensing probes validated for quiet X-59 supersonic test flights
  • Schlieren imaging tracked airflow with precise sun-aligned positioning
Advertisement

High above the Mojave Desert, NASA's two F-15 jets completed a pivotal series of May flights to validate airborne tools essential for the agency's Quesst mission, aimed at enabling quiet supersonic travel. Flying faster than the speed of sound, the jets replicated the conditions under which NASA's experimental X-59 aircraft will fly. The campaign tested shockwave sensors, geospatial guidance systems, and schlieren imaging tools designed to detect and visualise the aircraft's sonic “thump”—a softer alternative to the traditional boom—when the X-59 cruises at Mach 1.4 and above 50,000 feet.

NASA's F-15 Validation Confirms Readiness of X-59 Tools for Quiet Supersonic Flight Research

As per NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Centre, the dual-jet validation effort was led by the SCHAMROQ team, which transformed an F-15D from a combat aircraft into a research platform. Along with an F-15B, the aircraft were used to perform simultaneous flight operations—called dual ship flights—to validate three core systems: a near-field shock-sensing probe, an airborne schlieren photography setup, and a GPS-driven Airborne Location Integrating Geospatial Navigation System (ALIGNS). These efforts collectively confirm the systems' readiness for X-59 data capture.

Cheng Moua, NASA's project lead for SCHAMROQ, likened the series to a “graduation exercise”, where all tools were tested in their final configuration. The schlieren system, in particular, demanded intense precision, requiring a high-speed handheld camera to track the X-59's airflow against the sun's backdrop while the aircraft flew through a tight 100-foot alignment corridor.

The successful validation shows that NASA's specialised tools are ready to record the X-59's sound signature. This is a key step towards establishing that it is conceivable, quantifiable, and repeatable to fly supersonic over land without making too much noise. The information will help determine the future of commercial aviation regulation and technology, making the promise of quicker, quieter flight travel more likely.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, X-59, Quesst mission, supersonic flight, shockwave tools, schlieren imaging, F-15 jet testing
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google's June 2025 Pixel Drop Brings AI Sticker Generation to Gboard, Pixel VIPs Widget and Camera Hints
Tesla's Public Robotaxi Rides Set for Tentative June 22 Start, CEO Elon Musk Says

Related Stories

NASA F-15 Flights Validate Supersonic Tools for X-59 Quiet Flight Quesst Mission
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 Could Launch
  2. Starlink to Launch in India With Rs. 33,000 Setup Kit, Unlimited Plans
  3. Xiaomi Teases Mix Flip 2 Launch; May Arrive Later This Month
  4. Oppo K13x 5G Design, Colour Options Revealed; May Launch Later This Month
  5. AirPods Pro 3 Mentioned in iOS 26 Beta 1 Code, Could Debut in H2 2025
  6. Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera
  7. Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 Spaceflight Postponed Following Oxygen Leak in Falcon 9 Booster
#Latest Stories
  1. Top Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 in India (June 2025): Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Poco X7 Pro
  2. Over 4,300 Koalas Found in Newcastle’s Fringe Forests by Drone Survey
  3. Zoom Expands Phone Service to Six Telecom Circles, Zoom Contact Centre Launched in India
  4. NASA F-15 Flights Validate Supersonic Tools for X-59 Quiet Flight Quesst Mission
  5. NASA’s Chandra Spots Unexpectedly Strong Jet from Distant Black Hole at Cosmic Noon
  6. Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Spaceflight Postponed Following Oxygen Leak in Falcon 9 Booster
  7. Giada In My Kitchen OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Giada De Laurentiis Makeover Special
  8. Too Much OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Upcoming Rom-Com Online?
  9. Alappuzha Gymkhana OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Comedy Drama Online?
  10. Ballard OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Crime Thriller Series Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »