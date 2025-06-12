Technology News
if you're contemplating a smartphone purchase under Rs. 30,000 in India, here's our list of the top options you can go for.

Written by Shaurya Tomer | Updated: 12 June 2025 06:30 IST
The Nothing Phone 3a Pro price in India starts at Rs. 29,999

Sitting just above the mid-range segment in India is the market of smartphones priced under Rs. 30,000. While those below try to elevate the lower mid-range market of devices with attractive designs, smart features and artificial intelligence (AI) offerings, those above this price bracket are often dubbed as “flagship killer” devices. Thus, the smartphones under Rs. 30,000 fall into the upper mid-range category and generally serve as entry points into the premium segment. They are an excellent value proposition, offering a good price to performance ratio.

So, if you are contemplating a new smartphone purchase today then there are plenty of choices to consider from brands such as Motorola, Nothing, Realme, and Samsung. While the smartphones in our sub-Rs. 25,000 list are still great options to go for, it might be prudent to check our list of the top smartphones under Rs. 30,000 in India if you're investing in a near-premium handset for the long term.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro is one of the newer smartphones you can buy under Rs. 30,000. Introduced in India in April, it sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K quad curved pOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.motorola edge 60 pro main big gadgets 360

For optics, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. It also carries a 50-megapixel selfie shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch 1.5K 10-bit pOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), 256GB UFS 4.0 (storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 10-megapixel (telephoto)
  • Front Cameras: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 6000mAh, 90W (wired), 15W (wireless)
  • Operating System: Android 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price in India

Motorola Edge 60 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is also offered in a 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration which is priced at Rs. 33,999.

The phone is available in three colourways — Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Sparkling Grape, and Pantone Shadow, and can be purchased via Flipkart and the Motorola India website.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Next up on our list is the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. It is the first ‘Pro' model in the company's non-flagship lineup. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.3

In the camera department, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro gets a 50-megapixel Samsung 1/1.56-inch primary rear camera, a 50-megapixel Sony 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It comes with a 50-megapixel selfie shooter as well. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch full HD+ flexible AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR4x (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 (storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 50-megapixel (telephoto)
  • Front Cameras: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 5000mAh, 50W
  • Operating System: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1
  • Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price in India

Price of Nothing Phone 3a Pro in India begins at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. It is also available with 256GB storage, paired with 8GB and 12GB of RAM options, priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. The phone is offered in Black and Grey colour options.

It is sold in India through Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma and select retail stores.

Poco X7 Pro

The Poco X7 Pro is the elder sibling in the latest X-series lineup from the Xiaomi subsidiary. The phone is equipped with a 6.73-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. A MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC powers the handset, which is complemented by up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.Poco x7 pro review13

Poco has equipped the handset with a dual rear camera unit, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It also comes with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 6,550mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge support.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED, 120Hz
  • Processor:MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), 256GB UFS 4.0 (storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)
  • Front Cameras: 20-megapixel
  • Battery: 6550mAh, 90W
  • Operating System: Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2
  • Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, USB Type-C

Poco X7 Pro Price in India

Poco X7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. It is also offered in a 12GB + 2356GB configuration which costs Rs. 29,999. The phone is offered in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black and Poco Yellow colourways. Buyers can purchase it via Flipkart.

Vivo V50e

Vivo V50e, which debuted in India in April, sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.vivo v50e vivo 2

For optics, the Vivo V50e is equipped with a dual rear camera setup which comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It also gets a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Vivo has equipped the handset with a 5,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS2.2) storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)
  • Front Cameras: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 5600mAh, 90W
  • Operating System: Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C

Vivo V50e Price in India

Vivo V50e price in India starts at Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while its 256GB storage model costs Rs. 30,999. The handset is offered in Pearl White and Sapphire Blue colour options. It can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store.

Samsung Galaxy F56

The Samsung Galaxy F56 is a new handset that was launched in the Indian market last month. The phone features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by an Exynos 1480 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.galaxy f56 samsung

In the camera department, the Galaxy F56 comes with a triple rear camera unit which comprises a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It also gets a 12-megapixel front camera. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Exynos 1480
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR5X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 (storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 2-megapixel (macro)
  • Front Cameras: 12-megapixel
  • Battery: 5000mAh, 45W
  • Operating System: Android 15-based Samsung One UI 7
  • Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

Samsung Galaxy F56 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F56 price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM and storage variant. The 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 30,999. The phone is available in Green and Violet colour options and can be purchased through the Samsung India online store, e-commerce platforms, and offline retail partners.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Zoom Expands Phone Service to Six Telecom Circles, Zoom Contact Centre Launched in India
Top Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 in India (June 2025): Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Poco X7 Pro
