Zoom Communications expanded its Phone service in India to four more circles on Wednesday. With this expansion, Zoom Phone is now available in Mumbai, Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Karnataka, and the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana telecom circles. It was previously available in two circles. Notably, the service is licenced by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Separately, the company also launched its Contact Centres in the country. Both services are aimed at enterprises, with the latter being an omnichannel solution that unifies customer and employee engagement.

Zoom Announces Enterprise-Focused Solutions in India

In a press release, Zoom made two new India-focused announcements. Zoom Phone, a replacement for legacy Phone Branch Exchange (PBC) systems, is now available in four more circles. The service was first rolled out in October 2024 in the Maharashtra and Tamilnadu telecom circles.

Now, it is being expanded to Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Karnataka (Bengaluru), and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (Hyderabad) circles. The Delhi NCR telecom circle includes the Union Territory of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, NOIDA, and Gurugram.

Zoom Phone supports inbound and outbound calling service via the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) and consolidated communication needs for businesses with a single AI-first platform in Zoom Workplace.

The service can be integrated with Zoom Contact Centre to offer enterprises additional features such as call transfer, call forwarding, and call recording. The company says Zoom Phone service can also be used to connect regions where it is not available. This can be done via the company's self-service portal which offers native phone numbers based on specific telecom circles where the service is available.

Coming to the Zoom Contact Centre, it is a contact-center-as-a-service solution (CCaaS) that supports multiple channels including voice, video, virtual agents, social media, emails, and messaging apps. It offers bring your own carrier (BYOC) capabilities which lets businesses retain their existing PSTN service provider, and route voice traffic through Zoom's Contact Centre cloud.