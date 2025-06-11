Technology News
Oppo K13x 5G Design, Colour Options Revealed; Tipped to Launch Later This Month

Oppo K13x 5G is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 June 2025 14:44 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K13x 5G will come in Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo K13x 5G is tipped to be priced below Rs. 15,999
  • The handset will likely get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Oppo K13x 5G could carry an 8-megapixel selfie snapper
Oppo K13x 5G will launch in India soon. The company has yet to announce the exact launch date,  however, it has started teasing details about the upcoming phone. Previously, Oppo had shared a silhouette of the handset. Now, it has revealed the back panel design and confirmed the colour options of the phone. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart alongside the official e-store. The Oppo K13x 5G has been tipped to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery.

Oppo K13x 5G Design, Colour Options

The Oppo K13x 5G will be available in Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach colourways, the company confirmed in a press release. Oppo shared a promotional post where we can see parts of the phone's back panel. It appears with a vertically placed elliptical rear camera module on the top left corner.

Two camera sensors and an LED flash unit within circular slots are arranged vertically within the module. Text beside the camera island suggests that the Oppo K13x 5G will come with an AI-backed camera system. This means the phone will likely be equipped with AI imaging and editing features.

Although we do not know the official launch date of the Oppo K13x 5G yet, a recent report by Digit, citing industry sources, claims that the phone will likely be unveiled by the last week of June. We already know that it will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. It could also be available through the Oppo India website and select offline stores.

Previous reports have suggested that the Oppo K13x 5G will likely cost under Rs. 15,999 in India. The handset is expected to get a flat display panel with rounded edges and a centred hole-punch slot towards the top to house the front camera. 

Earlier leaks claim that the Oppo K13x 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. For optics, the handset may carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit as well as an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery and boast support for 45W wired fast charging.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
