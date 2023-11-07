Technology News
ChatGPT Upgrade Offering Access to Updated World Knowledge for GPT-4 Turbo Users Announced by OpenAI

GPT4-Turbo will also be able to process an image as a prompt or write code, in addition to being trained on updated information.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2023 11:39 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ @ilgmyzin

The new ChatGPT capabilities will be available as part of OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo product

  • ChatGPT will soon be able to access events up to April 2023
  • OpenAI's chatbot will offer the latest features to paying subscribers
  • ChatGPT with GPT-4 Turbo will also be able to consume a 300-page book
ChatGPT has been upgraded with additional knowledge that will allow the chatbot to offer more up-to-date and accurate information, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced at the company's first developer conference on Monday. The AI chatbot was previously trained on information up to September 2021 when it was made available to the public in November last year, making the new update a significant one. The additional information will be accessible to users who have paid for access to OpenAI's most powerful large language model (LLM), according to the company.

At the first OpenAI DevDay that began on Monday, Altman announced that ChatGPT would now have access to world events and information up to April 2023. Until now, users could only ask the chatbot about events that took place before September 2021 — ChatGPT couldn't accurately answer questions related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, or the waning of the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years.

Earlier this year, OpenAI announced a 'Browse with Bing' feature that allowed users to get information from the Internet using the chatbot, but that process would consume more time and was not based on information and data that the chatbot was trained on. "We are just as annoyed as all of you — probably more — that GPT-4's knowledge about the world ended in 2021. We will try to never let it get that out of date again," Altman said.

In addition to being trained on more up-to-date information, ChatGPT powered by GPT-4 Turbo will also be able to process an image as a prompt, answer queries more accurately by consuming up to 300 pages of a book, or even aid software development. 

However, not all ChatGPT users will have access to the latest knowledge base at the moment. OpenAI has revealed that customers who have paid to access GPT-4 Turbo — the company's most capable LLM at the moment — will be able to use ChatGPT trained with knowledge up to this year. GPT-4 Turbo is currently in preview for developers and will be released in a few weeks, according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: ChatGPT, OpenAI, GPT 4, GPT 4 Turbo, Sam Altman, OpenAI DevDay, Developer conference, AI, Artificial intelligence, Chatbots
David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
