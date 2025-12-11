Instagram has introduced a new tool to give users more control over what they see on the platform. The Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform has confirmed that it will let users view and customise the topics that shape their Reels feed. The new 'Your Algorithm' tool is powered by AI, and Instagram says it will help the company provide more personalised recommendations for users. The feature will be initially available in the Reels tab, with plans to expand to the Explore tab and other areas of the app. It's now available in the US and will roll out globally in English in the coming weeks.

Instagram Users Can Now Control Their Reels Algorithm

The company explains that its new 'Your Algorithm' tool shows users an icon in the top-right corner that looks like two lines with hearts, while they are watching a Reel. Tapping this icon will open Your Algorithm, a new tool that will let users personalise the topics for their Reels feed.

Using the Your Algorithm tool, users can see what topics Instagram thinks they are interested in at the top. The topics include sports, horror movies, gym, food, day in life, college football and more. It also lets users type in the topics they want to see more or less of, and their Reels will reflect their choices.

Users can also share their preferences with the tool, allowing Instagram to personalise the topics using AI. The screenshots of the feature shared by Instagram show an example that reads “Lately you've been into creativity, sports hype, fitness motivation, and skateboarding.”

Instagram will show this feature starting with the Reels tab. The company confirmed that it is planning to bring this ability to the Explore and Home tabs in the app soon.

The Your Algorithm feature is launching today in the US in English and will be available globally soon. Instagram head Adam Mosseri, in a separate post, confirmed that the feature will also support two more languages shortly.