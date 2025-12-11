Following the launch of the iPad Pro (2025), Apple is said to be gearing up to introduce several new iPad models next year. According to a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant's 2026 iPad roadmap includes an entry-level iPad powered by an A19 chipset, as well as an iPad Air with a faster processor. Both models are rumoured to come with Apple's proprietary wireless networking chip, which was introduced with the latest iPhone 17 models this year.

iPad Launches in 2026

Citing an internal Apple document, Macworld reported that the entry-level iPad is expected to receive a significant upgrade in terms of specifications. Apple's code for an internal pre-release build of iOS 26 reportedly reveals that this model may come under the codenames J581 and J582. It is said to be powered by the A19 chipset, which debuted with the iPhone 17.

For context, the current base iPad has an A16 processor that lacks support for Apple Intelligence. Apple claims that the A19 SoC is about 50 percent faster than the A16, and also ships with 8GB of RAM, compared to 6GB on the existing model.

Apart from the chipset, the entry-level iPad is also reported to come with the new N1 wireless networking chip. Introduced with the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air in September, it replaced the Broadcom-provided processors. The chip powers Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and thread capabilities.

The report mentions that these upgrades may bring the base iPad closer to the premium models and make it future-ready for Apple Intelligence. Meanwhile, its design, display, and camera capabilities are expected to carry over from the current generation.

In addition to the base iPad, a specifications bump for the iPad Air is also said to be on the cards. As per the report, the tablet will get an upgrade to the M4 chip, which could bring about a slight jump in performance. The model is claimed to be listed under the codenames J707, J708, J737, and J738.

Similar to the entry-level iPad, this model is also anticipated to only get a chipset upgrade and retain the display and camera specifications of the current generation. However, it is rumoured to feature the new N1 wireless networking chip, too.