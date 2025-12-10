Operation Undead Is Now Streaming: Where to Watch the Thai Horror Zombie Drama

Operation Undead is a story of Thai horror war intermingled with zombie activities, filled with action and the enormous World War II backdrop. It has been directed by Kongkiat Komesiri. The movie shows the alternate history of Japan where a biological experiment went wrong. This led to a terrifying outbreak. This movie is unique in terms of the emotional approach; there are undead memories with intense human emotions. This made their life tragic and led to the rise of typical zombie movies.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch the movie on Prime Video as it is currently streaming. The film was released officially in 2024.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Operation Undead is set under a dark tone, where there is brutality of horror, and war can be seen. The scenes are a combination of war and horror where zombies spread across the country. It is set in the year 1941, when there was a Japanese invasion of Thailand. The plot revolves around the troop of young Thai soldiers who face the wrong happening of the biological weapon. Both Thai and Japanese forces are obliged to an uneasy alliance for survival. There comes tragedy and heartbreak, the film further navigates the themes of guilt, brotherhood, conflicts and intensity to survive.

Cast and Crew

The director of the movie is Kongkiat Komesiri, with the cast, Awat Ratanapintha, Chanon Santinatornkul, and others in the supporting cast, Supicha Sangkhachinda, Ararat Nimtchai, Seigi Ozeki and others. The movie has been produced by Kongkiat Production and IFA Media.

Reception

There is a lot of buzz about this movie on social media, and also after the time it was released. It has received a score of 4.7 out of 10 on IMDb.