Apple Noida Opens Its Doors to Customers as the Second Apple Store in Delhi-NCR

Like other stores, Apple Noida is claimed to operate on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon-neutral.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 December 2025 13:00 IST
Apple Noida Opens Its Doors to Customers as the Second Apple Store in Delhi-NCR

Photo Credit: Apple

Customers in Noida can browse through the company's products at Apple Noida

Highlights
  • Apple Noida is located at the DLF Mall of India in Sector 18, Noida
  • Customers can avail of financing options and trade-in offers at the store
  • There are free “Today at Apple” sessions, covering art, coding, and more
Apple opened its latest store in India on Tuesday. Named Apple Noida, it is the company's second store in the Delhi-NCR region and the fifth store in India overall. It is located at the Delhi Mall of India in Sector 18, Noida. Like the preceding outlets, Apple Noida offers a full range of services for Apple devices. Customers can purchase Apple products and accessories, receive personalised help from specialists, experience hands-on ‘Today at Apple' sessions, and get support and repair services.

Apple Noida Now Open

According to Apple, the Apple Noida store has more than 80 team members. They can shop for the full selection of Apple products, including the iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16e, MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, AirTag, AirPods, and HomePod.

apple noida lead

All of the products have dedicated experience zones, where customers can explore them before deciding to buy them.

Apart from this, they can also purchase accessories for their existing devices. The Apple Store offers cases, power adapters, cables, Earpods, MagSafe charger, and MagSafe Battery for iPhone. MacBook and Mac users can choose from Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and various dongles at the store.

Similar to other Apple Stores in India and around the world, Apple Noida is claimed to operate on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon-neutral.

“Connection is at the heart of everything we do in Apple retail, and we're excited to open the doors to a new store built for community and creativity with Apple Noida,” Deirdre O'Brien, Senior Vice President of Retail and People at Apple, said in a statement.

Apple Creatives lead ‘Today at Apple' sessions at the store to educate users on various topics, including art, coding, and photography. These sessions are held free of charge and can be booked for business teams, families, and friends, too. Apart from this, Apple Noida also offers in-store support and repair services from Apple-certified technicians via the dedicated Genius Bar.

apple noida today at apple

In addition to the store, customers can also purchase Apple products online from any store location across India and pick them up from the store at their convenience.

Lastly, Apple Noida also offers ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video' services. Customers can opt for this facility to connect with knowledgeable Apple Specialists over a video call to get personalised buying recommendations, compare different product models, see available purchase options, and learn more about Apple devices.

Apple Noida, notably, is the company's fifth retail store in India, following the earlier openings of Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in Delhi, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Store, Apple Store Noida, Apple Noida, Apple Store India, iPhone, iPad, iMac, MacBook, AirPods, Apple Watch, Today at Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
Activision Working on 'Next Era' of Call of Duty, Won't Do Back-to-Back Black Ops, Modern Warfare Releases

