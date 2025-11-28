Technology News
English Edition
Instagram Expands Meta AI Translations to New Languages, Rolls Out New Indian Fonts on Edits App

Creators can now style their text and captions with Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts in the Edits app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 November 2025 15:00 IST


Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

The new Indian fonts will be rolling on Android as part of a new update in the coming days

Highlights
  • Meta is adding support for new Indian languages across its apps
  • Dubbing feature now supports Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu
  • Edits app is getting Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese fonts
Meta Platforms is rolling out support for new Indian languages for Instagram, Facebook, and the Edits app. The announcement was made at the House of Instagram event in Mumbai on Friday. As per the Menlo Park-based company, the new updates at aimed at helping creators widen their reach and interact with new audiences. Among the new announcements is the expansion of Meta AI Translations to Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and other languages.

New Features on Instagram and Facebook

According to Meta's press note, creators will soon be able to translate their Reels to five new Indian languages — Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu — using Instagram's dub and lip-sync capabilities. The company is rolling out this support for both Facebook and Instagram.

instagram meta ai languages Instagram

New languages for Meta AI translations on Facebook and Instagram
Photo Credit: Meta

Meta says its dubbing tool uses Meta AI, which makes Reels look and sound fluent in the translated languages. It is claimed to preserve the sound and tone of the creator's voice to ensure that the content remains authentic. The lip-sync feature, meanwhile, syncs the translated audio to the movements of the speaker's mouth, to make it appear like they are actually speaking the language.

Its rollout joins the recent expansion of the dubbing feature to English, Hindi, Spanish, and Portuguese languages.

Apart from this, Instagram's Edits app is also gaining new Indian fonts. The app is offered as an on-the-go video editing solution. It offers a suite of creative tools, such as high-quality video capture, keyframing, automatic captions, and camera settings for resolution, frame rate and dynamic range.

instagram edits languages Edits

New Indian fonts in the Edits app
Photo Credit: Meta

Following the expansion, creators can now style their text and captions with Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts in Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, and Marathi languages. As per the tech giant, an update carrying the new feature will be rolled out to Android in the coming days.

Here's how to use this feature:

  1. Open the Edits app and navigate to the project that you wish to edit
  2. Head over to Text on the bottom tools tray within your editing timeline
  3. Now, click on the Aa icon, where you'll see the list of fonts available

Instagram says the new fonts will be defaulted in the font tab if the device is already in Devanagari or Bengali-Assamese scripts. Alternatively, creators can swipe down on the all fonts tab and filter the fonts by language.

Comments

Further reading: Meta, Meta Platforms, Instagram, Facebook, Edits app, Meta AI
Shaurya Tomer

Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

