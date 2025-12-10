Instagram launched its in-house video editing app Edits earlier this year. Now, the Meta-owned company is rolling out a new set of features to this platform. With the latest update, Edits now offers new templates and storyboards, along with more customisation features and a lock screen widget on iOS. Users in select countries already have access to the new templates. The video creation app also supports adding public Reels into the edits. Additionally, it allows users to personalise their text by applying a secondary colour to the background or outline.

Edits Users Can Now Add a Lock Screen Widget on iOS

A post on the Instagram Creators account on Threads reveals the new features for the Edits app. The video edition app is getting new templates that allow creators to quickly make videos using popular music, different fonts and time clips. Users can also share their own templates for others to use. This feature will be available starting this week.

Instagram has confirmed that more tools and template types will arrive in the app soon. A dedicated templates section will appear for some creators, in select countries including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. The company has yet to announce when (or whether) these additional template types will be available in India.

The Edits app is also bringing a new storyboard feature that allows users to transform idea stickies into organised storyboards. This can be used for video plans with teleprompter cues, video clips, and notes. Additionally, the video creation app now supports adding public Reels from Instagram into projects to remix, react, or modify. Instagram assured that every creator will be credited for their original work.

The latest batch of updates also brings more customisation tools to the Edits app, including the option to add a secondary colour to the background or outline of the text and captions. Furthermore, Instagram Edits allow iPhone users to place Edits widgets on their lock screen for quick access to the camera in Edits or add sticky notes directly into the app.

Instagram launched the Edits app in April, and the company has since then rolled out new features, enhancing options for creators. In October, the platform introduced special video effects. Last month, Instagram added support for Indian fonts.