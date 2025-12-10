Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram’s Edits App Updated With New Templates, Lock Screen Widgets and More

Instagram’s Edits App Updated With New Templates, Lock Screen Widgets and More

Users in six countries will have access to new tools and template types on Instagram's Edits app.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 18:00 IST
Instagram’s Edits App Updated With New Templates, Lock Screen Widgets and More

Photo Credit: Instagram

Edits app's storyboard feature allows users to transform idea stickies into organised storyboards

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Users can also share their own templates for others to use
  • Instagram has confirmed that more tools and templates will arrive soon
  • Instagram introduced the Edits app in April this year
Advertisement

Instagram launched its in-house video editing app Edits earlier this year. Now, the Meta-owned company is rolling out a new set of features to this platform. With the latest update, Edits now offers new templates and storyboards, along with more customisation features and a lock screen widget on iOS. Users in select countries already have access to the new templates. The video creation app also supports adding public Reels into the edits. Additionally, it allows users to personalise their text by applying a secondary colour to the background or outline. 

Edits Users Can Now Add a Lock Screen Widget on iOS

A post on the Instagram Creators account on Threads reveals the new features for the Edits app. The video edition app is getting new templates that allow creators to quickly make videos using popular music, different fonts and time clips. Users can also share their own templates for others to use. This feature will be available starting this week.

 

Instagram has confirmed that more tools and template types will arrive in the app soon. A dedicated templates section will appear for some creators, in select countries including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. The company has yet to announce when (or whether) these additional template types will be available in India.

The Edits app is also bringing a new storyboard feature that allows users to transform idea stickies into organised storyboards. This can be used for video plans with teleprompter cues, video clips, and notes. Additionally, the video creation app now supports adding public Reels from Instagram into projects to remix, react, or modify. Instagram assured that every creator will be credited for their original work.

The latest batch of updates also brings more customisation tools to the Edits app, including the option to add a secondary colour to the background or outline of the text and captions. Furthermore, Instagram Edits allow iPhone users to place Edits widgets on their lock screen for quick access to the camera in Edits or add sticky notes directly into the app.

Instagram launched the Edits app in April, and the company has since then rolled out new features, enhancing options for creators. In October, the platform introduced special video effects. Last month, Instagram added support for Indian fonts.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Edits, Instagram Edits App, Edits App Features, Edits App Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Faces EU Antitrust Investigation Over AI Overviews, YouTube
Google Is Reportedly Testing AI Mode Integration Within Chrome Browser

Related Stories

Instagram’s Edits App Updated With New Templates, Lock Screen Widgets and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  2. Pixel 10a Spotted in Leaked Verizon Certification With These Specifications
  3. Poco X8 Pro Listed on BIS Certification Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
  5. Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Listed Certification Site Ahead of India Launch
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched: Here's What Makes It Special
  7. Google AI Plus With Nano Banana Pro Launched in India at This Price
  8. Oppo Reno 15C Key Features, Launch Date Revealed via Certification Site
  9. OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.1-Powered ChatGPT Personalities in India
  10. Samsung Could Launch Three Galaxy A-Series Models Early Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Is Reportedly Testing AI Mode Integration Within Chrome Browser
  2. Instagram’s Edits App Updated With New Templates, Lock Screen Widgets and More
  3. Oppo Reno 15C Key Specifications, Launch Date Revealed via Certification Listing: Report
  4. Google Faces EU Antitrust Investigation Over AI Overviews, YouTube
  5. My Hero Academia Vigilantes Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Can This Love Be Translated is Coming Soon on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  7. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Emily in Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Pixel 10a Specifications Spotted in Leaked Verizon Network Certification; Could Feature 6.3-Inch AMOLED Screen, 5,100mAh Battery
  10. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Battery and Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature Periscope Telephoto Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »