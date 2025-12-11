Vivo's latest flagship smartphone portfolio was recently refreshed with the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, but it looks like the company is gearing up to launch another X series handset. According to a report, the Chinese smartphone maker is working on a new Vivo X200T model, which features a compact design, while its performance is said to be on par with last year's Vivo X200. The handset is also expected to launch in India in the coming weeks, so we might not have to wait too long before it makes its debut in the country.

Vivo X200 Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

A Smartprix report citing tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the Vivo X200T will launch in India in January 2026, as a "refresher" for the Vivo X200 series, which was launched a year ago. The company recently launched its flagship Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro models in several markets, including India. The Vivo X200T is expected to slot in between the Vivo X200 and the Vivo X300.

The publication claims that the upcoming handset will be “mix of the [Vivo] X200 and the [Vivo] X200 FE”. The Vivo X200 FE is a compact smartphone, with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, while the Vivo X200 has a more capable Dimensity 9400 SoC.

According to the report, the purported Vivo X200T could also feature a triple rear camera setup, with Zeiss optics, just like the company's other X series models. The handset is also said to be equipped with a "large" battery which supports 90W fast charging.

Last month, a tipster claimed that the Vivo X200T would launch in India soon as an "online-focused" device. At the time, it was said that the Vivo X200T would be quite similar to the Vivo X200 FE, which is the company's most compact model in the X200 series with a 6.31-inch display, a Dimensity 9300+ SoC, and a 6,500mAh battery.

If this smartphone is similar to the Vivo X200 FE, we can expect it to be priced similarly in India. The Vivo X200 FE arrived in July, and pricing started at Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. Other details like the price, colourways, and memory configurations of the purported Vivo X200T are still under wraps, but more information is expected to surface online in the coming days or weeks ahead of its debut.