Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India Alongside Telephoto Extender Kit: Price, Offers, Features

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India Alongside Telephoto Extender Kit: Price, Offers, Features

Vivo's Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Extender Kit includes a lens, adapter ring, mounting parts, and a matching phone case.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 14:47 IST
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India Alongside Telephoto Extender Kit: Price, Offers, Features

The Telephoto Extender Kit with the Vivo X300 series has been priced at Rs. 18,999

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X300 starts at Rs. 75,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration
  • The Vivo X300 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 16GB + 512GB option
  • Jio users can get free Google Gemini Pro Plan with the purchase
Advertisement

Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, which were launched in India on December 2, have now gone on sale across the country. The premium smartphones are available for purchase both online and offline. Positioned heavily around photography, performance, and fast charging, the two models also come bundled with attractive launch offers, including bank discounts, exchange benefits, and a bundled Telephoto Extender Kit. Both handsets run on OriginOS 6, feature Zeiss optics, and are equipped with MediaTek's 3nm-based Dimensity 9500 SoCs.

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Price in India, Offers

Vivo X300 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, while the Vivo X300 starts at Rs. 75,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option. The higher variants of the Vivo X300 cost Rs. 81,999 and Rs. 85,999 for the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants, respectively. Both smartphones are now on sale across Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo India e-store, and major retail outlets across the country. 

Vivo is offering up to 10 percent instant cashback on select bank cards, up to 24 months no-cost EMI with EMIs starting at Rs. 3,167 per month, up to 10 percent exchange bonus, one year free extended warranty, and up to 60 percent assured buyback for Vivo X300 series customers. 

Buyers can also get the Vivo TWS 3e at Rs. 1,499 and a 70 percent discount on V-Shield. Customers purchasing the phones with the Telephoto Extender Kit can avail a flat Rs. 4,000 bundle discount along with up to 10 percent additional instant cashback.

Jio Unlimited 5G users purchasing the Vivo X300 series will also receive 18 months of the Google Gemini Pro Plan worth Rs. 35,100. The offer includes 2,000GB cloud storage, higher access to Gemini 3, Nano Banana image generation, and Veo 3.1 video generation tools.

The Vivo Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Extender Kit is priced at Rs. 18,999. It includes a lens, adapter ring, mounting parts, and a matching phone case. The kit connects via USB Type-C and enhances optical zoom on supported models.

The Vivo X300 is available in Elite Black, Mist Blue, and Summit Red colour options, while the Vivo X300 Pro is sold in Elite Black and Dune Gold shades. 

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Features, Specifications

The Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X300, on the other hand, sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones are powered by the 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. They support up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 onboard storage. Both phones ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

In the camera department, the Vivo X300 packs a 200-megapixel main rear camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel wide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Vivo X300 Pro features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Both smartphones feature a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo X300 houses a 6,040mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro comes with a larger 6,510mAh battery with the same charging speeds. Both phones are equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. They carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo X300 measures 150.57×71.92×7.95mm and weighs 190g, while the Vivo X300 Pro measures 161×75.5×7.99mm and weighs 226g.

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 series, Vivo, Vivo X300 Price in India, Vivo X300 Pro Price in India, Vivo X300 Features, Vivo X300 Pro Features, Vivo Telephoto Extender Kit
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google AI Plus Plan Launched in India With Nano Banana Pro Access, 200GB Cloud Storage

Related Stories

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India Alongside Telephoto Extender Kit: Price, Offers, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google AI Plus With Nano Banana Pro Launched in India at This Price
  2. Poco X8 Pro Listed on BIS Certification Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Google Photos Rolls Out Several New Features for Android and iOS
  4. Samsung Could Launch Three Galaxy A-Series Models Early Next Year
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Listed on FCC Website With This Flagship Chipset
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched: Here's What Makes It Special
  7. Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  8. Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold Is Now Available to Pre-Order in China
  9. Inside Apple Noida: First Look at Delhi-NCR's Brand New Apple Store
  10. Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Listed Certification Site Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Body Recommends AI Companies Pay Royalties to Rightsholders for Copyrighted Content
  2. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India Alongside Telephoto Extender Kit: Price, Offers, Features
  3. WhatsApp Prepares to Expand Ads on Status and Channels to More Users
  4. Google AI Plus Plan Launched in India With Nano Banana Pro Access, 200GB Cloud Storage
  5. The Game Awards' Mystery Statue Reportedly Relates to New Divinity Game From Larian Studios
  6. Xiaomi 17 Listing on Thailand's NBTC Certification Site Hints at Imminent Global Launch
  7. Bitcoin Holds Ground as Traders Brace for US Fed’s Final Rate Decision
  8. OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.1-Powered ChatGPT Personalities in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Reportedly Listed on US FCC Website With Flagship Snapdragon Chipset
  10. Facebook App Update Brings Redesigned Feed, Search, Navigation Interfaces Alongside New Search Algorithm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »