Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, which were launched in India on December 2, have now gone on sale across the country. The premium smartphones are available for purchase both online and offline. Positioned heavily around photography, performance, and fast charging, the two models also come bundled with attractive launch offers, including bank discounts, exchange benefits, and a bundled Telephoto Extender Kit. Both handsets run on OriginOS 6, feature Zeiss optics, and are equipped with MediaTek's 3nm-based Dimensity 9500 SoCs.

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Price in India, Offers

Vivo X300 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, while the Vivo X300 starts at Rs. 75,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option. The higher variants of the Vivo X300 cost Rs. 81,999 and Rs. 85,999 for the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants, respectively. Both smartphones are now on sale across Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo India e-store, and major retail outlets across the country.

Vivo is offering up to 10 percent instant cashback on select bank cards, up to 24 months no-cost EMI with EMIs starting at Rs. 3,167 per month, up to 10 percent exchange bonus, one year free extended warranty, and up to 60 percent assured buyback for Vivo X300 series customers.

Buyers can also get the Vivo TWS 3e at Rs. 1,499 and a 70 percent discount on V-Shield. Customers purchasing the phones with the Telephoto Extender Kit can avail a flat Rs. 4,000 bundle discount along with up to 10 percent additional instant cashback.

Jio Unlimited 5G users purchasing the Vivo X300 series will also receive 18 months of the Google Gemini Pro Plan worth Rs. 35,100. The offer includes 2,000GB cloud storage, higher access to Gemini 3, Nano Banana image generation, and Veo 3.1 video generation tools.

The Vivo Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Extender Kit is priced at Rs. 18,999. It includes a lens, adapter ring, mounting parts, and a matching phone case. The kit connects via USB Type-C and enhances optical zoom on supported models.

The Vivo X300 is available in Elite Black, Mist Blue, and Summit Red colour options, while the Vivo X300 Pro is sold in Elite Black and Dune Gold shades.

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Features, Specifications

The Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X300, on the other hand, sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones are powered by the 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. They support up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 onboard storage. Both phones ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

In the camera department, the Vivo X300 packs a 200-megapixel main rear camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel wide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Vivo X300 Pro features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Both smartphones feature a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo X300 houses a 6,040mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro comes with a larger 6,510mAh battery with the same charging speeds. Both phones are equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. They carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo X300 measures 150.57×71.92×7.95mm and weighs 190g, while the Vivo X300 Pro measures 161×75.5×7.99mm and weighs 226g.