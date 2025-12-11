Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X300 Ultra Surfaces on 3C Certification Website, Charging Specifications Revealed

Vivo X300 Ultra has appeared on a Chinese regulator's website with model number V2536A.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 December 2025 10:52 IST
Vivo X300 Ultra Surfaces on 3C Certification Website, Charging Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Ultra (pictured) carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Ultra is tipped to come with a 7,000mAh battery
  • Vivo X300 and X300 Pro arrived in the Indian market last week
  • It is expected to ship with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
Advertisement

The Vivo X300 Ultra has been spotted in several leaks over the past few weeks, revealing its possible specifications and features. Now, the Vivo X series smartphone has reportedly been spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website. While the listing doesn't reveal anything about the battery capacity of Vivo X300 Ultra, it offers a glimpse at its charging specifications. The Vivo X300 Ultra will be the third addition to the Vivo X300 series, which currently includes the standard Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. This handset is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Vivo X300 Ultra Could Support Up to 100W Fast Charging

The unannounced Vivo X300 Ultra appeared on the 3C website with the model number V2536A and certificate number 2025011606831122. As per the 3C certification, the handset is compatible with a charger bearing the model numbers V10091L0E1-CN and ‘V10091L0A1-CN that offers up to a 100W wired charging speed. No battery capacity details were revealed in the listing.

vivo x300 ultra 3c Vivo X300 Ultra

V2536A
Photo Credit: 3C

 

Weibo users initially spotted the listing of the Vivo X300 Ultra on the 3C site, which was independently verified by Gadgets 360. The 100W charging speed, if true, will be a significant upgrade over the existing Vivo X200 Ultra, which has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 40W wireless and 90W wired charging.

Previous leaks claimed that the Vivo X300 Ultra will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 6.8-inch display with 2K resolution. The BOE screen is said to support up to 120Hz refresh rate and high-frequency PWM dimming. Vivo is likely to equip the handset with a triple rear camera unit, featuring two 200-megapixel sensors alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The main camera (35mm) is said to be equipped with a 1/1.12-inch sensor.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is said to be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. It is also expected to feature a third-generation 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The handset could make its debut in the first quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro arrived in the Indian market last week after their initial unveiling in China in October. The price of Vivo X300 Pro starts at Rs. 1,09,999, while the Vivo X300 starts at Rs. 75,999. Both models run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and have a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset under the hood.

Vivo X300 packs a 6,040mAh battery, while the Pro model has a 6,510mAh battery. They both support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. 

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications, Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple’s 2026 iPad Lineup Reportedly Leaked; A19 iPad and M4 iPad Air Said to Debut

Related Stories

Vivo X300 Ultra Surfaces on 3C Certification Website, Charging Specifications Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Battery, Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo X300 Ultra Listed on China's 3C; Charging Speed Revealed
  3. Instagram's Latest Edits Update Adds New Templates, Customisation and More
  4. Google's New MCP Servers Take a Big Step Towards General-Purpose AI Agents
  5. Apple's 2026 iPad Lineup Reportedly Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 15C 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  2. Apple Noida Opens Its Doors to Customers as the Second Apple Store in Delhi-NCR
  3. Google Launches MCP Servers to Let AI Agents Connect to Third-Party Data Sources
  4. Vivo X200T Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Zeiss Cameras, Compact Design
  5. Instagram Introduces 'Your Algorithm' Tool That Lets You Shape Recommendations in Your Reels Tab
  6. Spotify’s New Prompted Playlist Feature Provides More Control Over Your Listening Algorithm
  7. Vivo X300 Ultra Surfaces on 3C Certification Website, Charging Specifications Revealed
  8. Apple’s 2026 iPad Lineup Reportedly Leaked; A19 iPad and M4 iPad Air Said to Debut
  9. Google Announces Emergency Live Video for Sharing Visual Information with Emergency Services on Android
  10. Astronomers Spot the Longest Gamma-Ray Burst Ever Seen: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »