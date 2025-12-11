The Vivo X300 Ultra has been spotted in several leaks over the past few weeks, revealing its possible specifications and features. Now, the Vivo X series smartphone has reportedly been spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website. While the listing doesn't reveal anything about the battery capacity of Vivo X300 Ultra, it offers a glimpse at its charging specifications. The Vivo X300 Ultra will be the third addition to the Vivo X300 series, which currently includes the standard Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. This handset is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Vivo X300 Ultra Could Support Up to 100W Fast Charging

The unannounced Vivo X300 Ultra appeared on the 3C website with the model number V2536A and certificate number 2025011606831122. As per the 3C certification, the handset is compatible with a charger bearing the model numbers V10091L0E1-CN and ‘V10091L0A1-CN that offers up to a 100W wired charging speed. No battery capacity details were revealed in the listing.

V2536A

Photo Credit: 3C

Weibo users initially spotted the listing of the Vivo X300 Ultra on the 3C site, which was independently verified by Gadgets 360. The 100W charging speed, if true, will be a significant upgrade over the existing Vivo X200 Ultra, which has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 40W wireless and 90W wired charging.

Previous leaks claimed that the Vivo X300 Ultra will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 6.8-inch display with 2K resolution. The BOE screen is said to support up to 120Hz refresh rate and high-frequency PWM dimming. Vivo is likely to equip the handset with a triple rear camera unit, featuring two 200-megapixel sensors alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The main camera (35mm) is said to be equipped with a 1/1.12-inch sensor.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is said to be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. It is also expected to feature a third-generation 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The handset could make its debut in the first quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro arrived in the Indian market last week after their initial unveiling in China in October. The price of Vivo X300 Pro starts at Rs. 1,09,999, while the Vivo X300 starts at Rs. 75,999. Both models run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and have a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset under the hood.

Vivo X300 packs a 6,040mAh battery, while the Pro model has a 6,510mAh battery. They both support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.