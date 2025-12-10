Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Battery and Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature Periscope Telephoto Camera

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Battery and Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature Periscope Telephoto Camera

Realme 16 Pro series is confirmed to launch in India soon with a Snapdragon chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 16:31 IST
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Battery and Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature Periscope Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is tipped to pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Advertisement

Realme 16 Pro series will be launched in India soon, and the company has begun to tease the specifications of one of the phones in the lineup, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. Additionally, the key specifications and features of the upcoming Realme 16 Pro+ 5G have been revealed. It is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, with up to 10x zoom. Further, it is confirmed to be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon SoC, which is said to outperform the chipset on a competing smartphone.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The listing for the upcoming Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is now live on the company website in India, teasing the phone's specifications. The handset is confirmed to be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset. The tech firm claims that the SoC on the phone outperforms the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, scoring more points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. Moreover, it is teased to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which will offer up to 10x zoom capabilities.

Additionally, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to ship with AI Edit Genie 2.0, which will offer image editing tools, like AI StyleMe and AI LightMe. While the exact battery capacity of the handset is yet to be confirmed, the company claims that the phone will offer up to 9.3 hours of gaming, up to 20.8 hours of Instagram browsing, up to 21 hours of video playback on YouTube, and up to 125 hours of music playback on Spotify. In terms of design, the handset is shown to sport a slim form factor, while having a thin camera bump on the back. Moreover, it might feature a metal frame.

The Realme India website says that more details about the upcoming lineup will be revealed soon. However, tipster Repeater 002 (translated from Chinese) has shared an image on Weibo of the phone's box, claiming that the handset will feature a periscope telephoto, which was absent on the Realme 15 lineup phones.

Separately, in a post on X, tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has revealed that the Realme 16 Pro series will ship in India with the same technical specifications as its Chinese counterparts. While corroborating the periscope telephoto camera claim, he further leaked that the lineup will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery. The phone is said to be priced in India between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 16 Pro Series, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
My Hero Academia Vigilantes Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Battery and Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature Periscope Telephoto Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  2. Pixel 10a Spotted in Leaked Verizon Certification With These Specifications
  3. Poco X8 Pro Listed on BIS Certification Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
  5. Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Listed Certification Site Ahead of India Launch
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched: Here's What Makes It Special
  7. Google AI Plus With Nano Banana Pro Launched in India at This Price
  8. Oppo Reno 15C Key Features, Launch Date Revealed via Certification Site
  9. OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.1-Powered ChatGPT Personalities in India
  10. Samsung Could Launch Three Galaxy A-Series Models Early Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Is Reportedly Testing AI Mode Integration Within Chrome Browser
  2. Instagram’s Edits App Updated With New Templates, Lock Screen Widgets and More
  3. Oppo Reno 15C Key Specifications, Launch Date Revealed via Certification Listing: Report
  4. Google Faces EU Antitrust Investigation Over AI Overviews, YouTube
  5. My Hero Academia Vigilantes Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Can This Love Be Translated is Coming Soon on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  7. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Emily in Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Pixel 10a Specifications Spotted in Leaked Verizon Network Certification; Could Feature 6.3-Inch AMOLED Screen, 5,100mAh Battery
  10. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Battery and Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature Periscope Telephoto Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »