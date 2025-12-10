Realme 16 Pro series will be launched in India soon, and the company has begun to tease the specifications of one of the phones in the lineup, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. Additionally, the key specifications and features of the upcoming Realme 16 Pro+ 5G have been revealed. It is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, with up to 10x zoom. Further, it is confirmed to be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon SoC, which is said to outperform the chipset on a competing smartphone.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The listing for the upcoming Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is now live on the company website in India, teasing the phone's specifications. The handset is confirmed to be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset. The tech firm claims that the SoC on the phone outperforms the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, scoring more points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. Moreover, it is teased to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which will offer up to 10x zoom capabilities.

Additionally, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to ship with AI Edit Genie 2.0, which will offer image editing tools, like AI StyleMe and AI LightMe. While the exact battery capacity of the handset is yet to be confirmed, the company claims that the phone will offer up to 9.3 hours of gaming, up to 20.8 hours of Instagram browsing, up to 21 hours of video playback on YouTube, and up to 125 hours of music playback on Spotify. In terms of design, the handset is shown to sport a slim form factor, while having a thin camera bump on the back. Moreover, it might feature a metal frame.

The Realme India website says that more details about the upcoming lineup will be revealed soon. However, tipster Repeater 002 (translated from Chinese) has shared an image on Weibo of the phone's box, claiming that the handset will feature a periscope telephoto, which was absent on the Realme 15 lineup phones.

Separately, in a post on X, tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has revealed that the Realme 16 Pro series will ship in India with the same technical specifications as its Chinese counterparts. While corroborating the periscope telephoto camera claim, he further leaked that the lineup will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery. The phone is said to be priced in India between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000.

