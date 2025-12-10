Technology News
Astronomers Spot the Longest Gamma-Ray Burst Ever Seen: What You Need to Know

NASA’s Fermi telescope detected a record-breaking gamma-ray burst lasting nearly seven hours. The unusual, multi-pulse explosion may have been caused by a rare intermediate-mass black hole tearing a star apart, challenging current models of cosmic explosions.

Updated: 10 December 2025 23:33 IST
Photo Credit: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/M. Garlick

Fermi detected seven-hour gamma burst from star by black hole

Highlights
  • Seven-hour gamma-ray burst sets a new cosmic duration record worldwide
  • Event may reveal rare intermediate-mass black hole activity in space
  • Fermi telescope captures repeated high-energy pulses from deep space
In July 2025, NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a gamma-ray burst that lasted about seven hours, making it the longest on record. This event, dubbed GRB 250702B, far exceeds typical GRBs (which last milliseconds to minutes) and produced repeating pulses. Its odd behaviour has prompted theories, including that a “middleweight” black hole (hundreds to thousands of solar masses) tore apart a star.

A record-breaking cosmic explosion

According to the paper, on July 2, 2025, GRB 250702B was first observed by NASA's Fermi telescope. Over the course of the following few hours, it repeatedly triggered, releasing gamma rays for at least seven hours—nearly twice as long as any prior burst. It produced several emission spikes over the course of the following day before fading. For days, astronomers tracked its afterglow in optical light and X-rays. This extended, multi-peaked blast was a novel type of explosion because typical GRBs fade in a matter of minutes.

Possible origins: a rare black hole?

One​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ hypothesis is that the jets of the gamma-ray burst were powered by an intermediate-mass black hole (about 100–100,000 times the Sun's mass) that tore apart a star. Such “middleweight” black holes are an eventuality, but they are hardly ever detected; therefore, if this were the case, it would be the very first time that one was seen producing a gamma-ray jet. A different idea is that a small black hole (only a few times the Sun's mass) was orbiting a compact “helium” star, eating it from the inside and causing the burst. Both scenarios have some evidence to support them, but neither is definite, and the actual cause of the event is still ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌unknown.

 

Further reading: gamma-ray burst, black holes, space science, astronomy
