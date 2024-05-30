MediaTek Dimensity 7300 series chipsets were unveiled by the company on Thursday. The Taiwan-based semiconductor giant introduced the Dimensity 7300 and the Dimensity 7300X chipsets with advanced AI computing capabilities and a focus on multitasking. It is built with TSMC's advanced third-generation 4nm process technology and offers up to 25 percent lower power consumption compared to the Dimensity 7050 SoC. Notably, the company said that the Dimensity 7300X was designed keeping flip-styled foldable smartphones in mind and can support dual displays.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300, Dimensity 7300X SoC specifications

The new chipsets have an octa-core CPU comprising four Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, as per MediaTek's press release. The CPU is paired with Arm Mali-G615 GPU and MediaTek's HyperEngine optimisations. The company says the combination is geared towards improving gaming experiences in smartphones.

Further, these chipsets are also built with optimisations for resource utilisation, 5G connectivity, and Wi-Fi game connections. The Dimensity 7300 chipsets support Bluetooth LE audio technology and Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo (TWS) audio.

Coming to image processing, the chipsets also feature the MediaTek Imagiq 950 ISP, which comes with a 12-bit HDR ISP and supports up to a 200-megapixel primary camera. The hardware engines also sport Multi-Channel Noise Reduction (MCNR), HWFD (Hardware Face Detection), and video HDR capabilities. The company says these enhancements will let users capture bright photos and videos in any lighting conditions.

Compared to its predecessor, the live focus photo performance feature is up to 1.3X faster whereas photo remastering is up to 1.5X faster. The Dimensity 7300 chipsets also allow users to record 4K HDR videos with more than 50 percent wider dynamic range compared to competitors in the segment, MediaTek claimed. This upgrade is said to render more details in videos.

For AI computing, the chipsets carry the MediaTek APU (Agent Processing Unit) 655 which is claimed to boost AI task efficiency. The APU can also accommodate mixed-precision data types. This is said to help in better memory bandwidth utilisation and reduction of memory requirements for larger AI models. The company did not highlight the parameter size that the APU can handle.

On the connectivity front, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipsets offer between 13-30 percent better power efficiency in 5G sub-6GHz connections. It supports up to 3.27Gb per second 5G downlink via 3CC carrier aggregation. This will enable the chipset to offer faster downlinks in urban and suburban regions. Further, the chipsets support dual 5G SIM along with dual VoNR (Voice over New Radio) as well as tri-band Wi-Fi 6E.

