LiveCaller Launched as Free Truecaller Alternative for iPhone Users With iOS 18

LiveCaller doesn't ask users to share their contacts or create an account before using the app.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 May 2025 14:54 IST
LiveCaller Launched as Free Truecaller Alternative for iPhone Users With iOS 18

Photo Credit: Sync.ME

LiveCaller shows caller ID lookup results in real-time

Highlights
  • LiveCaller is available on iPhone, but users need to update to iOS 18
  • The caller ID app uses an iOS API to show caller information in real-time
  • Users can access LiveCaller without paying for a subscription
LiveCaller has been launched as a real-time caller identification app for iPhone users and a free alternative to apps like Truecaller and Hiya. Using the Live Caller ID Lookup framework that was introduced by Apple in December 2024 with the iOS 18.2 update, it displays details of incoming calls directly on the call screen. The new app offers protection from spam calls, robocalls, telemarketers, and fraud calls at no cost. Unlike rival caller ID apps, LiveCaller doesn't ask request users for access to their contacts, or create an account.

LiveCaller Uses Apple's Live Caller ID Lookup Framework

Developed by Sync.ME, the new LiveCaller app allows users to look up details of an unknown caller in real-time, and the company says that the service has access to over four billion phone numbers. LiveCaller is currently available in 28 languages, and it uses the Live Caller ID Lookup framework, which means it only runs on iOS 18.2 or newer versions of Apple's mobile operating system.

Apple's Live Caller ID Lookup framework allows caller ID apps to identify unknown incoming calls without requiring the app to remain open, or access to sensitive permissions. Apps can show results for spam or fraud calls directly on the incoming call popup or the full-screen call interface.

When a user receives a call on their iPhone running on iOS 18, the LiveCaller app accesses that number and encrypts it before performing a lookup. The company says that this process is protected by end-to-end encryption in order to protect user privacy, and call data is not collected.

Many caller ID apps currently offer decent protection from spam and scam calls, robocallers, and telemarketers. Government data reveals that Indians lost over Rs. 177 crore to financial fraud in 2024, more than twice the figure recorded the year before.

LiveCaller is currently available for free via the App Store, and it is an alternative to apps like Truecaller and Hiya. It is currently unclear whether the app will remain free in the future, or introduce a paid tier like other rival apps.

Further reading: LiveCaller, Called ID, iOS 18

Further reading: LiveCaller, Called ID, iOS 18
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Bitcoin Surges Past $96,400 Ahead of FOMC Meeting, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement
LiveCaller Launched as Free Truecaller Alternative for iPhone Users With iOS 18
