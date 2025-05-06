Technology News
Google Might Be Working On Connecting Apps With Gemini Live: Report

The evidence of the new Gemini Live feature was reportedly found in the latest beta version of the Google app.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 18:06 IST
Google Might Be Working On Connecting Apps With Gemini Live: Report

It is unclear how Gemini Live might connect to apps and the tasks it might complete

Highlights
  • The strings of code reportedly refer to the connection as “phase one”
  • Google recently rolled out the Gemini Live with Camera feature
  • The code reportedly refers to apps as extensions
Google is reportedly working on an expansion of Gemini Live by allowing it to connect to apps. As per a new report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is working on a way to let Gemini Live perform certain app-based tasks without requiring intervention from the user. Gemini Live is a two-way, real-time voice conversation feature where the user can verbally ask the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot queries, and it can respond in a human-like manner. Recently, Google rolled out a new feature that lets Gemini Live access the device's camera to answer queries about their surroundings.

Gemini Live to Reportedly Connect With Apps Soon

According to an Android Authority report, the tech giant might be developing a new capability in Gemini Live to let it connect with different apps. The publication unearthed evidence of the feature while conducting an Android application package (APK) teardown. The strings of code relating to the capability were reportedly spotted in the Google app for Android beta (version 16.17.38.sa.arm64).

One particular string in the code of the latest version of the app reportedly contains the phrase “Extensions_on_Live_Phase_One.” While Google has replaced the “extensions” branding with “apps” on the Gemini app, the term might still be used internally, or the code could be older. Similarly, the word Live suggests the feature is meant for Gemini Live, since the tech giant is widely marketing all similar features with the same branding.

Finally, “Phase One” could hint at Google's plans of integrating the AI feature with apps in multiple steps. The company took a similar approach with the Gemini AI assistant, which was integrated with different first-party and third-party apps over a few months. Interestingly, this is the only piece of information that the publication was able to extract.

This means there is no information on how Gemini Live might connect to apps, whether it will only connect to first-party or third-party apps, or the kind of tasks it might be able to perform. However, if the speculations are correct, it would corroborate with an email Gemini Advanced users received from Google.

In the email, the company teased that at Google I/O 2025, which is set to be held between May 20-21, it will announce AI features that will “open up new possibilities for interacting with and leveraging Gemini.”

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Google Might Be Working On Connecting Apps With Gemini Live: Report
