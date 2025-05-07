Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google App for iOS Gets AI Powered ‘Simplify’ Feature to Break Down Complex Text

Google App for iOS Gets AI-Powered ‘Simplify’ Feature to Break Down Complex Text

When selecting a complex text within the Google app on iOS, a new “Simplify” option will make it easier to understand.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 14:10 IST
Google App for iOS Gets AI-Powered ‘Simplify’ Feature to Break Down Complex Text

Photo Credit: Google

Google says the feature rewrites complex ideas in a simpler manner without losing key details

Highlights
  • The new feature is powered by the Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model
  • Simplify works with all web pages
  • The feature was developed by Google Research
Advertisement

Google app for iOS is getting a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will allow users to help understand complex text in articles and web pages. The Mountain View-based tech giant began shipping the feature, dubbed Simplify, starting Tuesday. Powered by Gemini AI models, the feature lets users highlight the desired text to get an AI-generated rewrite that breaks down complex language, jargon, and subject area-specific technical terms. Simplify was developed by Google Research, and a technical paper detailing the process has been published by the company.

Google App Can Now Simplify Text on iPhone Devices

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new feature rolling out to iOS users. This is a phased rollout, so it might take up to a few days before all Google app for iOS users get access to the AI feature.

Google says the AI tool can be useful when a user is trying to learn about a new topic and is struggling to understand the text due to niche terms and jargon used. Once they have access to the feature, they can just highlight the particular block of text, and the AI will automatically rewrite it in a simple-to-understand language.

After highlighting desired text, Simplify will appear at the bottom of the screen within the “More actions” panel. It will be available as the first option on the right side. The feature's icon is the letter ‘A' and two curved arrows surrounding it. Tapping on this icon will activate the feature.

Notably, Simplify generates the rewritten text on the same page, so users do not have to leave the article or research paper to understand the meaning of the complex text. Developed by Google Research, the tool is powered by the Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model.

In a technical paper, Google researchers highlighted that the AI tool was developed with a special focus on fidelity assessment. They ensured that the meaning of the original text is retained and errors such as loss of information, adding unrelated words, and distortion of the meaning behind the sentences are identified and corrected before the final output is generated.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, iOS, Gemini, AI, Artificial intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel Phones Receiving May 2025 Update With Bug Fixes and Latest Security Patch
Bitcoin Surges Past $96,400 Ahead of FOMC Meeting, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement

Related Stories

Google App for iOS Gets AI-Powered ‘Simplify’ Feature to Break Down Complex Text
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online
  3. Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Before Anticipated Global Launch
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Up for Sale in India: See Launch Offers
  5. Bitcoin Hits $96,400 Ahead of FOMC Meeting, Altcoins See Mixed Movement
  6. Vivo X200 FE May Launch in India Soon With Zeiss Cameras, More Features
  7. Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed, New Teaser Out Now
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE's Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  2. Bitcoin Surges Past $96,400 Ahead of FOMC Meeting, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement
  3. Google App for iOS Gets AI-Powered ‘Simplify’ Feature to Break Down Complex Text
  4. Google Pixel Phones Receiving May 2025 Update With Bug Fixes and Latest Security Patch
  5. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+  Runs Geekbench; New OnePlus Earbuds Spotted on FCC
  6. Moto G86 5G Key Features Leaked; Could Launch With Up to a 6,720mAh Battery
  7. Anthropic Announces AI for Science Programme to Assist Researchers Accelerate Projects
  8. Samsung Tipped to Bring Phone Calls, Do Not Disturb and More Features to Now Bar With One UI 8
  9. GTA 6 Finally Gets Second Trailer as Rockstar Details Second Protagonist Jason, Story and More
  10. Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch, Surface Pro 12-Inch Copilot+ PCs With Snapdragon X Plus Processor Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »