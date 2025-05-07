iOS 18.5 is expected to roll out to users in the coming days, and Apple began rolling out the iOS 18.5 release candidate to beta testers earlier this week. When the update rolls out to eligible iPhone models, customers will see a couple of notable changes to the Apple TV app on third party devices, and the Screen Time feature on iOS. Meanwhile, Apple has also added support for satellite features on the iPhone 13, via supported network providers.

iOS 18.5 Release Candidate New Features and Changes

Apple's changelog for the iOS 18.5 release candidate that rolled out to testers on Monday gives us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming iOS update. The update adds a useful feature to Screen Time that alerts a parent whenever the passcode that manages controls is entered on their child's device. This can keep parents informed when their child manages to guess the Screen Time passcode to bypass parental controls.

Satellite connectivity is also coming to some of Apple's older iPhone 13 series of smartphones. Keep in mind that this is carrier-based satellite connectivity, which means that it's not the same as the Globalstar-powered satellite connectivity offered on the iPhone 14 and newer models. For example, T-Mobile users in the US can access satellite connectivity via Starlink Direct (SpaceX).

The company is also making it somewhat easier to make purchases on the Apple TV app when using a third party device. Users can now choose a new Buy with iPhone option when purchasing content and complete the transaction using their handset.

iOS 18.4 brought a new Apple Vision Pro app for customers who purchased the Vision Pro spatial computer. The upcoming iOS 18.5 update will resolve a bug that resulted in a black screen being displayed when the app was being used, according to the company.

Apple will also include a new Pride Harmony wallpaper with the upcoming update to iOS 18.5, and it is a part of the latest iOS 18.5 release candidate. Users can expect to see these feature improvements and new additions when the stable version is released — this could be as early as next week, if Apple doesn't roll out a second release candidate.