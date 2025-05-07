Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 18.5 Release Candidate Rolls Out to Beta Testers With Satellite Connectivity on iPhone 13

iOS 18.5 Release Candidate Rolls Out to Beta Testers With Satellite Connectivity on iPhone 13

iOS 18.5 alerts parents when a Screen Time passcode is entered on their child's device.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 May 2025 12:11 IST
iOS 18.5 Release Candidate Rolls Out to Beta Testers With Satellite Connectivity on iPhone 13

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple isn't expected to introduce any new apps with the iOS 18.5 update

Highlights
  • iOS 18.5 release candidate was rolled out on Monday
  • iPhone 13 users will get access to carrier-backed satellite connectivity
  • The Screen Time feature is also getting a useful upgrade with iOS 18.5
Advertisement

iOS 18.5 is expected to roll out to users in the coming days, and Apple began rolling out the iOS 18.5 release candidate to beta testers earlier this week. When the update rolls out to eligible iPhone models, customers will see a couple of notable changes to the Apple TV app on third party devices, and the Screen Time feature on iOS. Meanwhile, Apple has also added support for satellite features on the iPhone 13, via supported network providers.

iOS 18.5 Release Candidate New Features and Changes

Apple's changelog for the iOS 18.5 release candidate that rolled out to testers on Monday gives us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming iOS update. The update adds a useful feature to Screen Time that alerts a parent whenever the passcode that manages controls is entered on their child's device. This can keep parents informed when their child manages to guess the Screen Time passcode to bypass parental controls.

Satellite connectivity is also coming to some of Apple's older iPhone 13 series of smartphones. Keep in mind that this is carrier-based satellite connectivity, which means that it's not the same as the Globalstar-powered satellite connectivity offered on the iPhone 14 and newer models. For example, T-Mobile users in the US can access satellite connectivity via Starlink Direct (SpaceX).

The company is also making it somewhat easier to make purchases on the Apple TV app when using a third party device. Users can now choose a new Buy with iPhone option when purchasing content and complete the transaction using their handset.

iOS 18.4 brought a new Apple Vision Pro app for customers who purchased the Vision Pro spatial computer. The upcoming iOS 18.5 update will resolve a bug that resulted in a black screen being displayed when the app was being used, according to the company.

Apple will also include a new Pride Harmony wallpaper with the upcoming update to iOS 18.5, and it is a part of the latest iOS 18.5 release candidate. Users can expect to see these feature improvements and new additions when the stable version is released — this could be as early as next week, if Apple doesn't roll out a second release candidate.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18.5, iOS Update, Apple, Apple TV
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Online Ahead of Anticipated Global Launch

Related Stories

iOS 18.5 Release Candidate Rolls Out to Beta Testers With Satellite Connectivity on iPhone 13
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online
  3. Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Before Anticipated Global Launch
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Up for Sale in India: See Launch Offers
  5. Bitcoin Hits $96,400 Ahead of FOMC Meeting, Altcoins See Mixed Movement
  6. Vivo X200 FE May Launch in India Soon With Zeiss Cameras, More Features
  7. Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed, New Teaser Out Now
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE's Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  2. Bitcoin Surges Past $96,400 Ahead of FOMC Meeting, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement
  3. Google App for iOS Gets AI-Powered ‘Simplify’ Feature to Break Down Complex Text
  4. Google Pixel Phones Receiving May 2025 Update With Bug Fixes and Latest Security Patch
  5. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+  Runs Geekbench; New OnePlus Earbuds Spotted on FCC
  6. Moto G86 5G Key Features Leaked; Could Launch With Up to a 6,720mAh Battery
  7. Anthropic Announces AI for Science Programme to Assist Researchers Accelerate Projects
  8. Samsung Tipped to Bring Phone Calls, Do Not Disturb and More Features to Now Bar With One UI 8
  9. GTA 6 Finally Gets Second Trailer as Rockstar Details Second Protagonist Jason, Story and More
  10. Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch, Surface Pro 12-Inch Copilot+ PCs With Snapdragon X Plus Processor Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »