Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Meta Rolls Back Policy to Curb COVID 19 Misinformation on Facebook, Instagram

Meta Rolls Back Policy to Curb COVID-19 Misinformation on Facebook, Instagram

Meta said on Friday that the rules would still stand in countries, which still have a COVID-19 public health emergency declaration.

By Agencies | Updated: 16 June 2023 23:37 IST
Meta Rolls Back Policy to Curb COVID-19 Misinformation on Facebook, Instagram

Earlier in 2021, Facebook said it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December

Highlights
  • Earlier in November, Twitter rolled back COVID-19 misinformation policy
  • Social media platforms came under pressure to tackle misinformation
  • Meta in July last year sought opinion on changes to its current approach

Meta Platforms said on Friday a policy that was put in place to curb the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19 on Facebook and Instagram would no longer be in effect globally.

Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter came under immense pressure to tackle misinformation related to the pandemic, including false claims about vaccines, prompting them to take stringent measures.

Earlier in 2021, Facebook said it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December and removed more than 12 million pieces of content on COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation.

The Facebook parent in July last year sought the opinion of its independent oversight board on changes to its current approach, given the improvement in authentic sources of information and general awareness around COVID.

However, Meta said on Friday that the rules would still stand in countries, which still have a COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, and the company would continue to remove content that violates its coronavirus misinformation policies.

"We are consulting with health experts to understand which claims and categories of misinformation could continue to pose this risk," Meta said in a blog post.

Earlier in November, Twitter also rolled back its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

In another recent development, Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has started verified service in India at a monthly subscription price of Rs. 699 for mobile apps, the company said on Wednesday. Meta is planning to roll out verified service on the web in the coming months at a subscription price of Rs. 599 per month.  

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Twitter, Instagram, facebook, WhatsApp, COVID-19 misinformation
Huawei Ban in EU Opposed by China, ZTE Demands Equal Treatment
Explained: How MOVEit Breach Shows Hackers' Interest in File Transfer Tools

Related Stories

Meta Rolls Back Policy to Curb COVID-19 Misinformation on Facebook, Instagram
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Flipkart Page Goes Live; CEO Reacts to Design Memes
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch: Check Here
  3. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Find the Best Option for You
  4. iQoo 11S First Look Teaser Shows an iQoo 11-Inspired Design: See Here
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Renders Hint at Flat Folding Design: See Here
  7. Asus ROG Ally With AMD Z1 Series Chip Will Go on Sale in India on This Date
  8. Lenovo Legion Slim Series Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs in India
  9. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Images Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Design, Colours
  10. Redmi 12 With Up to 37 Hours of Battery Life Goes Official: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Explained: How MOVEit Breach Shows Hackers' Interest in File Transfer Tools
  2. Meta Rolls Back Policy to Curb COVID-19 Misinformation on Facebook, Instagram
  3. Huawei Ban in EU Opposed by China, ZTE Demands Equal Treatment
  4. Tesla Close to Achieving Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Says CEO Elon Musk
  5. Google Files Lawsuit Against US Firm, Aims to Curb Fake Business Listings
  6. Crypto Investors Grow Cautious After Sudden Collapse of Exchanges Last Year
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets June 2023 Security Patch With Several Camera Improvements: Report
  8. Lenovo Legion Slim Series Gaming Laptops Updated With 13th Gen Intel Core, AMD Ryzen 7000-Series CPUs
  9. Reddit Says 80 Percent Top Subreddits Open After Blackout Over API Pricing Protest
  10. Asus ROG Ally With AMD Z1 Series Chip to Go on Sale in India on July 7: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.