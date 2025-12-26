Technology News
Year Ender 2025: WhatsApp Features Launched This Year

WhatsApp added several AI-assisted tools, alongside new privacy safeguards to limit how those features work.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 December 2025 18:41 IST
Photo Credit: WhatsApp

Support for more devices and better backup security were part of the year’s changes as well

Highlights
  • New chat features improve stickers, emojis, and group management
  • Channels expand with subscriptions, ads, and discovery tools
  • WhatsApp brings full messaging support to Apple Watch
WhatsApp introduced a wide range of updates this year, gradually expanding how the app handles messaging, calls, updates, and privacy. Rather than focusing on a single major redesign, the changes were rolled out in smaller, functional additions that enhance everyday use. Some updates make chats easier to manage or more expressive, while others improve how users plan calls, follow Channels, or control their data.

The Meta-owned instant messaging app also added several AI-assisted tools, alongside new privacy safeguards to limit the way some features work. Support for more devices and improved backup security were part of the year's changes. Taken together, these updates show how WhatsApp is adjusting its core features to keep pace with changing usage patterns, while keeping its basic structure and emphasis on private communication intact.

All WhatsApp Features Launched This Year

Chats

WhatsApp made chats more expressive and flexible. Animated emojis now move when shared, while the animated sticker maker lets users turn short videos into moving stickers. Avatar social stickers add a personal touch in one-to-one chats, but remain limited to saved contacts for privacy. Group creation is simpler, allowing users to name a group first and add members later. When sending multiple photos or videos, users can now add one shared caption and react or reply to the entire set or individual items.

Sharing memories also improved with Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android, which retain sound and movement. Meta AI-powered chat themes allow users to customise how chats look. Writing Help and Message Summaries use private AI to refine messages or summarise unread chats, while keeping content hidden from WhatsApp. Group search is easier by looking up participant names, Android users can scan documents directly in chats, and on-device message translations now work across chats, groups, and Channels.

Calls

The Calls tab became more organised and interactive this year. Users can now schedule calls in advance, invite participants, and receive reminders before calls begin. Group calls support raising hands and emoji reactions, making conversations less chaotic. Call links now notify creators when someone joins, while new filters, effects, and AI-generated backgrounds add a fun and polished look to video calls.

Updates

The Updates tab saw a major expansion without affecting personal chats. Channel subscriptions allow followers to pay for exclusive content, while Promoted Channels help users discover new creators. Ads now appear in Status, enabling businesses to reach users without reading private messages. Channel admins can add photos to polls, users can star Channel updates to revisit later, and groups can now be mentioned in Status updates, notifying all members and allowing resharing.

Security and Privacy

WhatsApp strengthened security with passkey-encrypted backups, letting users protect chat backups using fingerprints, face recognition, or device locks. Private Processing ensures AI features like Writing Help and Message Summaries work without WhatsApp or Meta seeing messages. Advanced chat privacy controls allow users to choose which chats can interact with AI features.

Devices and Platforms

WhatsApp launched a redesigned app for Apple Watch, which allows users to read full messages, send voice notes, react with emojis, view media, and see call notifications directly from their wrist. Expanded access to chat history helps users stay in sync with conversations without needing to reach for their phone.

Profile and Presence

The revamped About status is now more visible at the top of chats and profiles. Users can reply directly to someone's About, set custom expiry timers, and control who can see it. This brings back a simple way to share availability or mood without starting a conversation.

WhatsApp, WhatsApp Features, Meta, Year Ender 2025
Sucharita Ganguly
Year Ender 2025: WhatsApp Features Launched This Year
