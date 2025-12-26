Groundbreaking technologies are transforming everyday life, and this year was no exception. In 2025, we witnessed several new gadgets that pushed the margins of technological innovation. These include a host of foldable smartphones, smart wearables and more. Many innovative devices that were just a concept became available commercially this year. As we are heading into a new year, we have rounded up some of the most distinct gadgets of 2025 that stand out for their design, functionality, and innovation.

The list includes Samsung's long-awaited triple-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold; Apple's iPhone Air; Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses; Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable; and Halliday Smart Glasses.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung's long-awaited triple folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, went official this year. The new smartphone marked Samsung's foray into the multi-folding handset market. The TriFold is one of the first commercially available triple-screen foldable phones in the international market and pushes the boundaries of mobile form factors. It features an inward-folding design and has a 10-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z TriFold features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with 2,600nits of peak brightness, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has an octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset under the hood, coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset is preloaded with Android 16-based OneUI 8.

For optics, the Galaxy Z TriFold has a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel primary camera. The camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 30x digital zoom. The phone has a 10-megapixel selfie camera on both the cover screen and main screen. The phone has a 5,600mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price

The Galaxy Z TriFold is priced at KRW 3,59,400 million (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh) in South Korea. It will soon be available in the US starting Q1 next year.

iPhone Air

The iPhone Air was released in September 2025 as Apple's thinnest ever smartphone to date. The new device set trends by combining Apple's design language with new engineering, and challenged other smartphone manufacturers to shift their designs. The iPhone Air measures just 5.6mm in thickness.

The phone features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion support. The display supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 3,000 nits. It runs on an Apple A19 Pro chipset and supports Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone Air features Apple's N1 chip. It uses a C1X modem. On the rear, it has a 48-megapixel camera with an f/1.6 aperture. On the front, the device boasts an 18-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. The phone has a 3,149mAh battery and is claimed to deliver up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge.

iPhone Air Price in India

The price of iPhone Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base model with 256GB storage in India. The 512GB and 1TB storage versions are priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively. The phone is available in Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black colour options.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses are co-developed by Meta and EssilorLuxottica. This model retains the design of traditional Ray-Ban glasses while integrating advanced features. The smart glasses allow users to take photos and videos hands-free and access the Meta AI voice assistant. The device has open-ear speakers for audio.

Available in multiple frame styles like Wayfarer and Headliner with different finishes, the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera capable of capturing 1080p videos up to 60 seconds. They have a five-microphone system. Users can even stream directly to Instagram and Facebook with the smart glasses.

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses support Bluetooth 5.3. They are compatible with both iOS and Android through the Meta View app. The glasses come with up to 32GB of internal storage. The glasses are claimed to deliver up to eight hours of usage on a single charge. The case of the glasses is said to offer an additional 48 hours worth of charging.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses Price in India

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses price in India starts at Rs. 39,900. They are available in Headliner, Skyler, and Wayfarer styles and Shiny Cosmic Blue, Shiny Mystic Violet, and Shiny Asteroid Grey shades.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI

Lenovo launched the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI PC at CES 2025. It is the first laptop to feature a vertically expanding rollable OLED display. The screen can extend with the press of a dedicated button or through camera-based gestures, allowing users to enjoy more space for multitasking.

Under the hood, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI has an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The rollable display can shift a 12.7-inch screen into a larger 15.3-inch vertical display. This OLED panel offers a 2.5K resolution. It uses Intel Arc graphics and runs on Windows 11.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI features a 5-megapixel IR camera. It has 2W Harman/ Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It features a 66Wh battery.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI Price

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI PC has a starting price tag of $3,499 (roughly Rs. 3,00,300). It is available in select global markets.

Halliday Smart Glasses

Another notable, unique product released this year is Halliday smart glasses that come with several AI features and a screen that uses a smart ring for control. This product merges augmented reality (AR) with traditional eyewear design. Halliday glasses can overlay digital content directly onto the wearer's field of vision in real time. This allows users to get navigation directions and notifications. The smart glasses use a DigiWindow display module built into the frame. A wearer can see a roughly 3.5‑inch screen in the upper‑right of their view.

The Halliday smart glasses can be worn all day like normal eyewear. It weighs around 35g. The glasses are compatible with prescription lenses and support Bluetooth pairing with smartphones. The glasses can be managed through a smart ring accessory or touch controls on the frame. Halliday glasses also respond to voice commands, gestures, and eye-tracking. They provide real-time object recognition and translation.

Halliday Smart Glasses Price

The Halliday smart glasses are priced $449 (roughly Rs. 40,000) and are currently available in select global markets like the US.