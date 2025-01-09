Technology News
English Edition
  Microsoft's Bing Search Engine Reportedly Spoofed Its Results Page to Make It Appear Like Google

Microsoft’s Bing Search Engine Reportedly Spoofed Its Results Page to Make It Appear Like Google

When searching for Google on Bing, Microsoft’s result page reportedly shows a design similar to Google’s home page.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2025 19:47 IST
Microsoft’s Bing Search Engine Reportedly Spoofed Its Results Page to Make It Appear Like Google

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Bing’s result page reportedly also scrolls down to hide the Bing logo

Highlights
  • Google Chrome head criticised Microsoft over the incident
  • The reported search result page appears to have been taken down
  • Microsoft reportedly added a Google-like doodle on the result page
Microsoft Bing has reportedly changed the user interface of its search result page to make it appear like Google. As per the report, this particular result page design only appears when users search for “Google” on the Bing search engine. The result page reportedly imitates several elements from Google's home page such as a doodle on top of the search bar and text underneath the search bar. Google Chrome head criticised the move by the Redmond-based tech giant and called it a “new low.”

Microsoft's Bing Reportedly Pulls a New Trick to Stop Leaving Users

The Windows maker is not new to pulling off shenanigans to stop users from using its rival Google's products. For several years now, the Edge browser has shown a pop-up prompt when entering the Google Chrome page to dissuade users from installing the browser. Now, it appears that the tech giant has targeted Google Search with its new trick.

bing google search Google search result page on Bing

Google search result page on Bing
Photo Credit: The Verge

 

The Verge reported that the search result page for Google on Bing was redesigned to appear similar to the original home page of Google. The new page reportedly featured a doodle which was visually similar to doodles made by the Mountain View-based tech giant. Based on the screenshot shared, a search bar was also placed in the middle of the screen and text in a small font was added underneath imitating Google Search.

Interestingly, the publication reported that the Bing results page also automatically scrolled down slightly to hide the Microsoft Bing logo at the top of the page. It was only after a user manually scrolled the page would they noticed the usual Bing interface, the screenshot highlighted.

Notably, when Gadgets 360 staff members opened the results page, it showed the usual interface. While we could not confirm the presence of the spoofed results page, 9to5Google and Windows Latest also reported this incident. It is likely that Microsoft rolled back the new UI after the backlash.

Parisa Tabriz, the Vice President and General Manager of Google Chrome, criticised Microsoft in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) for the move and called it a “new low.”

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Microsoft Bing, Microsoft, Google, Google Search, Search Engine
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy A56 Design, Battery Size Surfaces Online via TENAA Listing

Microsoft’s Bing Search Engine Reportedly Spoofed Its Results Page to Make It Appear Like Google
