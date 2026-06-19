Microsoft recently released a new Windows 11 “experimental” Insider Build for testers. The Windows 11 version brings various improvements related to the File Explorer, Taskbar, and Windows Setup, along with manu bug fixes. On top of this, the pre-release version of the OS also comprises improvements related to the Windows Search functionality, which appears in the Start menu. The improved Windows Search will let users search for files and other things online and offline even if the text input contains spelling errors or omissions. Now, a company executive has announced that the Insider Build also let users completely stop web results from appearing in the Windows Search results.

Windows Search Improvements Being Tested on Pre-Release Insider Build

In a post on X, Microsoft's Partner Director of Design for Windows, March Rogers, announced that the new improved version of the Windows Search will let users “entirely” turn off web suggestions. The toggle will be added to the Privacy & Security menu in the Settings app, the company executive highlighted.

This is part of a larger Windows Search update that is currently being tested as part of a pre-release Windows 11 Insider Build, before it is rolled out to a broader user base. There's no word from the company on when all Windows 11 users will be able to turn off web results in Windows search.

Along with this, the new OS version will improve the Windows Search to prioritise local files over web suggestions. According to the release notes, the Windows Search update is better at providing search results even if the text input includes spelling errors, omissions, extra letters, or partial words for apps. For example, queries like “utlook” will display Outlook as a suggestion.

Moreover, the US-based tech giant is also enhancing the search results within the native Settings app to rank relevant options higher. According to a Windows Latest report, the web suggestions will be turned on by default in Windows Search. When a user voluntarily turns off web suggestions, results from both Bing, MSN, and “other linked Microsoft services” will no longer appear.

The report further highlights that if a user decides to toggle web results off, the Windows Search interface will also stop displaying Microsoft Rewards. This will reportedly enable a faster search experience for users. However, it is worth noting that Microsoft has yet to reveal when the stable version of the new Windows 11 Insider Build will start rolling out to users.