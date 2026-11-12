Realme was restructured globally earlier this year. The smartphone maker was brought back into Oppo's fold, along with OnePlus. Most new Realme and OnePlus devices now ship with Oppo's latest ColorOS 17, which is based on Android 17. Similarly, devices from the two companies that are eligible to receive the Android 17 update are being transitioned to Oppo's software, as part of the restructuring process. Recently, OnePlus revealed that its devices will now be looked after by Oppo's existing service network in India. Now, Realme has announced the expansion of its after-sales service network in the country, tapping Oppo's existing infrastructure.

Realme Service Network Expansion to Come Into Effect on November 16

In a press release on Thursday, Realme announced that it is expanding its existing after-sales service network to more than 670 centres in over 550 Indian cities. The expansion is scheduled to come into force on November 16. The tech firm said that it has tapped Oppo's existing after-sales infrastructure to expand its presence in the country. After the transition, Realme devices will also be serviced and repaired at Oppo service centres in India, along with its after-sales touchpoints.

The company also announced that the expansion will result in a larger professional technical workforce with more than 1,500 certified engineers to look after Realme devices. The company claims that a larger workforce will allow Realme to offer “standardised repair processes”, along with “reliable technical assistance across the expanded network”. Realme also assured customers that all repairs will continue to use “100 percent original spare parts”.

On top of this, Realme announced that as part of the expanded after-sales service network initiative, Realme and Oppo users will be able to access the shared benefits on the Service Day of each month. The company said that the benefits will include discounts on screen, battery, and back-cover repairs. Moreover, customers will be offered complimentary screen-protector application, free phone cleaning and software upgrades, waived labour charges, and complimentary snacks and beverages.

The tech firm claims that its expanded after-sales service network will provide Realme customers with “greater convenience when seeking product support and repair services”, while also reducing their travel distances. The existing service centres will retain Realme's branding, and the stores will be upgraded to offer a premium experience.