Microsoft Copilot App Now Available for iPhone and iPad Users With Free GPT-4 Access

Copilot is also available for Apple Silicon powered Macs.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2023 17:51 IST
Microsoft Copilot App Now Available for iPhone and iPad Users With Free GPT-4 Access

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Copilot is available for free from the App Store

Highlights
  • Copilot for Android was released recently
  • Microsoft's Copilot offers free access to DALL-E 3
  • The Copilot app requires iOS 15, iPadOS 15 or later
Microsoft Copilot app is now available for download from the Apple App Store for both iPhone and iPad users. The iOS app comes just days after Microsoft rolled out the standalone Copilot app on Android. The AI-powered chatbot is powered by the latest GPT-4 and DALL-E 3. The app is free to download and use, but obviously there are a couple of features missing from the mobile version of Copilot. Once again, this appears to be a silent release as Microsoft hasn't made any official announcement on the rollout.

Copilot was recently rebranded from Bing Chat, and it essentially lets users create text, get answers for queries, summarise text, write essays, poems, and more. Users can also create images using the integrated DALL-E 3 image generator. The app also gives users free access to the latest GPT-4 large language model from OpenAI. However, as tested, you can only get up to 30 responses at a time, and you will have to enable GPT-4 in the app.

The Copilot app on iOS currently doesn't save chat history, which means that you cannot revisit a recent chat. This feature is available on ChatGPT, but the advantage with Copilot is that it gives free access to GPT-4, whereas you'll have to pay for access on ChatGPT. Similar to Copilot on Android, users don't have to sign in to use the chatbot. If you do sign in, you will get access to longer chats.

Users can also use voice or images to ask questions and start a conversation with Copilot on iOS. As per the App Store listing, the app is compatible with iPhone and iPad running iOS 15 or later. It is also available for download on Mac, but only works with Apple Silicon models running macOS 12.0 or later.

Microsoft recently announced a partnership with Suno, which is an AI-powered music creation service. Users can head to Copilot on the web and use Suno to create their own beats. However, this requires the user to sign in using a Microsoft account.

Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360.
