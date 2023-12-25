Technology News

New AI Model May Predict Human Lifespan: Researchers

Life2vec is capable of predicting the future, including the lifespan of individuals, with an accuracy that exceeds state-of-the-art models, the researchers said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 December 2023 15:37 IST
New AI Model May Predict Human Lifespan: Researchers

Photo Credit: Pexels

At the heart of life2vec is the massive data set the researchers used to train their model

Highlights
  • An AI tool has been developed to predict everything about humans
  • This tool will use info like a person's health history, education, job
  • This tool could also predict a person's probability of mortality
Advertisement

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that uses sequences of life events — such as health history, education, job and income — to predict everything from an individual's personality to their lifespan.

Built using transformer models, which power large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, the tool called life2vec is trained on a data set pulled from the entire population of Denmark.

Life2vec is capable of predicting the future, including the lifespan of individuals, with an accuracy that exceeds state-of-the-art models, the researchers said.

However, despite its predictive power, the research team said it is best used as the foundation for future work, not an end in itself.

"Even though we're using prediction to evaluate how good these models are, the tool shouldn't be used for prediction on real people," says Tina Eliassi-Rad, a professor at Northeastern University, US.

"It is a prediction model based on a specific data set of a specific population,” Eliassi-Rad said.

By involving social scientists in the process of building this tool, the team hopes it brings a human-centered approach to AI development that doesn't lose sight of the humans amid the massive data set their tool has been trained on.

"This model offers a much more comprehensive reflection of the world as it is lived by human beings than many other models," said Sune Lehmann, author of the study published in the journal Nature Computational Science.

At the heart of life2vec is the massive data set the researchers used to train their model.

The researchers used that data to create long patterns of recurring life events to feed into their model, taking the transformer model approach used to train LLMs on language and adapting it for a human life represented as a sequence of events.

"The whole story of a human life, in a way, can also be thought of as a giant long sentence of the many things that can happen to a person," said Lehmann, a professor at the Technical University of Denmark.

The model uses the information it learns from observing millions of life event sequences to build what is called vector representations in embedding spaces, where it starts to categorise and draw connections between life events like income, education, or health factors.

These embedding spaces serve as a foundation for the predictions the model ends up making, the researchers said.

One of the life events that the researchers predicted was a person's probability of mortality.

"When we visualise the space that the model uses to make predictions, it looks like a long cylinder that takes you from low probability of death to high probability of death," Lehmann said.

"Then we can show that in the end where there's a high probability of death, a lot of those people actually died, and in the end where there's low probability of dying, the causes of death are something that we couldn't predict, like car accidents,” the researcher added.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, ChatGPT, life2vec, human life
Nothing Phone 2a Processor, Display, and Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
Poor Quality Results for Online Searches Made People Believe Possible Misinformation: Study

Related Stories

New AI Model May Predict Human Lifespan: Researchers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch
  2. Poco M6 5G With Dimensity 6100+ Chip Launched in India at This Price
  3. MacBook Air With M1 Chip Goes on Sale at Rs. 46,918, but There's a Catch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Has Just Leaked: See Here
  5. Oppo Find X7 Series Complete Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  6. Redmi Note 13 Series Arrives in India on January 4: What We Know So Far
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Entire iPhone 16 Lineup May Get an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Suggests
  9. Nothing Phone 2a SoC, Display, and Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Leak, May Debut as This Phone Globally
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney, Reliance Sign Non-binding Agreement for India Media Operations Merger: Report
  2. Poor Quality Results for Online Searches Made People Believe Possible Misinformation: Study
  3. New AI Model May Predict Human Lifespan: Researchers
  4. GTA 5 Source Code, GTA 6 Code, Bully 2 Files Reportedly Leaked
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Processor, Display, and Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses as Christmas Ushers 2023 into Finale Week, Altcoins Remain Volatile
  7. Jio Happy New Year 2024 Offer Brings Prepaid Recharge Plan With Extra Validity Benefits: Details
  8. Coinbase Gains Licence to Operate as Virtual Asset Services Provider in France
  9. REPLACE COPY
  10. Telecom Bill 2023: OTT Apps Not Covered Under New Bill, Telecom Minister Reportedly Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »