Microsoft SwiftKey keyboard app is getting the new AI-powered Bing chat search engine based on the Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) technology. With this latest integration, users can chat with the bot directly from their mobile keyboard, customise their texts and search for things without swapping between apps. Bing offers three new key features on SwiftKey — Chat, Search, and Tone. With the Chat feature, users can go for detailed queries and the Search allows them to quickly explore the Web from the keyboard. The Tone functionality aims to improve communication and lets users tailor texts with AI to fit any situation. Microsoft earlier released Bing and Edge browser apps for smartphones

On Thursday, Microsoft announced the addition of AI-powered Bing to the SwiftKey keyboard app, via a blogpost. With this update, Android and iOS users will get access to the unique features of Bing Chat. The latest Microsoft SwiftKey 3.0.1 update is rolling out via App Store. Also, Bing is available via the Microsoft Start app for select users as well.

As mentioned, Bing comes with Chat, Search, and Tone options and they can be accessed from the Bing icon displayed on top of the keyboard. The Chat feature can be put in to make detailed queries. For instance, Microsoft says it will be useful to respond with a clever pun to someone's message and text some new friends to propose a good local restaurant.

SwiftKey's Tone feature can be used to communicate more effectively by using AI to customise the in-progress text to fit any situation. It will help users to frame their sentences to sound more professional, casual, polite, or concise enough for a social post.

The Search functionality allows users to quickly search the Web from their keyboard, without switching apps. This can be useful when a user is chatting with a friend and mid-conversation, they want to look up relevant information like the weather, restaurants nearby, or stock prices.

Search is open for all users, but to access the Tone and Chat sections, users will have to sign up to their Microsoft account. To avail of the latest functionality, SwiftKey should be set as the primary keyboard on Android and iOS.

