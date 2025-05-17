Ironheart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Marvel’s Upcoming Mini Series?

Created by Chinaka Hodge, Ironheart is an upcoming Marvel's miniseries. The plot of Ironheart follows Riri Williams, portrayed by Dominique Throne, who creates a highly advanced armor suit, since Iron Man. This series will comprise intense action sequences and a blend of technology with magic that will blow away the audience's minds. The series will have 6 episodes in total, where the launch will be hitting with 3 episodes. The streaming starts from June 25, 2025, only on JioHotstar.

When and Where to Watch Ironheart

Ironheart is a Marvel miniseries that will make its Indian Debut on June 25, 2025, on JioHotstar. Initially, the release will follow 3 episodes, while the other three will be released weekly.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ironheart

Directed by Samantha Bailey and Angela Barnes, Ironheart is a miniseries that will revolve around the invention of young techie, Riri Williams. She was introduced in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and now that she is back home in Chicago, the mystery follows. This season, her invention of armor will clash with the magic. Also, she will cross paths with The Hood. The series is full of mystery and exceptional performances by the star cast.

Cast and Crew of Ironheart

Ironheart features Dominique Thorne in the lead role as Riri Williams. The other prominent names supporting her in the series are Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Zoe Terakes, Lyric Ross, and more. The music composer of Ironheart is Dara Taylor, while, the cinematography has been done by Ante Cheng and Alison Kelly.

Reception of Ironheart

Marvel series have been spectacular and famous amongst the viewers. Hence, this is a highly anticipated miniseries and is expected to do wonders on screen.