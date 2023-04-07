Technology News
Microsoft Adds Bing Chat AI to SwiftKey Keyboard for Android: All Details

The Bing Chat AI integration on Microsoft SwiftKey lets users chat with Bing on any app that uses SwiftKey.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 April 2023 13:55 IST
Microsoft Adds Bing Chat AI to SwiftKey Keyboard for Android: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Swiftkey

Microsoft SwiftKey beta for Android can be downloaded from the Play Store

Highlights
  • The new Bing chatbot on SwiftKey lets users search for information
  • It is rolling out to select SwiftKey beta users
  • It has a chat mode that grants users chatbot access

Microsoft has now introduced the Bing chatbot to the SwiftKey keyboard on Android devices. This will let users chat with Bing on any app that uses SwiftKey. The new feature is rolling out to SwiftKey beta users. With the latest integration, users will be able to rewrite any text right within the keyboard as well as search the Web to find what they need. Microsoft SwiftKey beta for Android can be downloaded from the Play Store. Notably, the update is available for Android users only.

The integration of Bing Chat AI to SwiftKey has been announced by Microsoft's chief technology officer, Pedram Rezaei, via a Tweet. He has shared that the new AI tool is "slowly rolling out" to users and can be accessed by downloading the SwiftKey beta app from Play Store. Once installed, SwiftKey beta users will be able to use Microsoft's Bing chatbot with a single tap in any app using SwiftKey.

According to details shared by The Verge, the Bing Chat AI integration to SwiftKey comes with a chat mode and a tone mode. The chat mode lets users access the chatbot while the tone mode allows users to rewrite text directly from the keyboard.

Notably, the feature is currently available only for Android, and there are no words on when it might arrive on iOS. It is likely to appear on the iPhone soon.

Microsoft dropped SwiftKey support for iOS last year, however, it brought back the app to the App Store later with a promise to “invest heavily in the keyboard.” For the unversed, Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard for Android and iPhone are keyboards that adapt to the way a user types including words, phrases, and emojis, and correct typos as well as misspellings accordingly.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Microsoft, Android, SwiftKey, Bing Chat AI, Bing
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
