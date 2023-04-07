Microsoft has now introduced the Bing chatbot to the SwiftKey keyboard on Android devices. This will let users chat with Bing on any app that uses SwiftKey. The new feature is rolling out to SwiftKey beta users. With the latest integration, users will be able to rewrite any text right within the keyboard as well as search the Web to find what they need. Microsoft SwiftKey beta for Android can be downloaded from the Play Store. Notably, the update is available for Android users only.

The integration of Bing Chat AI to SwiftKey has been announced by Microsoft's chief technology officer, Pedram Rezaei, via a Tweet. He has shared that the new AI tool is "slowly rolling out" to users and can be accessed by downloading the SwiftKey beta app from Play Store. Once installed, SwiftKey beta users will be able to use Microsoft's Bing chatbot with a single tap in any app using SwiftKey.

According to details shared by The Verge, the Bing Chat AI integration to SwiftKey comes with a chat mode and a tone mode. The chat mode lets users access the chatbot while the tone mode allows users to rewrite text directly from the keyboard.

Notably, the feature is currently available only for Android, and there are no words on when it might arrive on iOS. It is likely to appear on the iPhone soon.

Microsoft dropped SwiftKey support for iOS last year, however, it brought back the app to the App Store later with a promise to “invest heavily in the keyboard.” For the unversed, Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard for Android and iPhone are keyboards that adapt to the way a user types including words, phrases, and emojis, and correct typos as well as misspellings accordingly.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.