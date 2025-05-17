Realme is all set to launch its next-generation models in the popular GT series. The brand has already confirmed that it will launch Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T during the launch event, which is scheduled for May 27, 2025. Moreover, the company is also planning to introduce a special edition of the GT 7, known as the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition. That said, the upcoming Realme GT 7 is turning out to be an interesting smartphone, all thanks to the recent teasers and leaks. The company has already confirmed that the model will be powered by the recently introduced MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset.

So, if you are wondering about the features and specifications of the Realme GT 7, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss the Realme GT 7's expected price in India, launch date, features, specifications, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Realme GT 7 India Launch Details

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching the Realme GT 7 series globally, including in India, on May 27. The company has revealed that it will be introducing smartphones at an event in Paris. The brand has confirmed that it will introduce Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, and Realme GT Dream Edition during the launch event. The event will kickstart at 1:30pm IST.

Realme GT 7's price has leaked on multiple occasions. As per various reports, the European price of the Realme GT 7 was recently leaked online. As per the leak, the smartphone might come with a price tag of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option. That said, there is no report or leak about the Indian price of the upcoming flagship model.

As far as availability is concerned, Realme has also announced that the upcoming smartphone will be available for purchase from Amazon, Realme store, and select offline stores across the country. One might expect the sale date to start a week after the launch.

Realme GT 7 Expected Features and Specifications

Realme GT 7 has been subjected to various leaks in the past that give us some hints about its features and specifications. Moreover, the brand has also teased some features of its upcoming flagship smartphone. So, let's take a closer look at it.

Design

The company also confirmed the design of the upcoming smartphone. As per the microsite on Amazon, the Realme GT 7 will be available in two colour options: IceSense Blue and IceSense Black. The brand has revealed that the GT 7 will be the world's first smartphone to come with a Graphene Cover IceSense design. The brand says that the new back panel is infused with fibreglass to provide better strength and performance and make it lightweight.

Display

The brand also revealed that the Realme GT 7 will come with the brightest display. The company has teased that the handset will come with a 6,000nits of peak brightness. Moreover, it is reported that the handset might come loaded with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display. The handset is also reported to pack a 120Hz screen refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Performance and OS

The Realme GT 7 is confirmed to be powered by the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor. The latest chipset is built using a 4nm process and offers four Arm Cortex-X4 cores with a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz. The chipset also features a 12-core Immortalis-G720 GPU along with MediaTek APU 790.

Coming to the Realme GT 7, the handset is also reported to be available in different configurations. As per reports, the handset might come loaded with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The model might run on Android 15, which could be based on Realme UI. The handset is also reported to feature several AI features, including AI Ultra Clarity, AI Best Face, AI Lightning Snap, AI Travel Snap, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Live Photo.

Moving on, the device is also confirmed to pack several gaming features. The device is confirmed to deliver stable 6 hours of 120fps BGMI gameplay. It will also come with GT Boost, which provides higher frame rates and lower power consumption.

Camera

The upcoming Realme mobile is reported to feature a triple-camera setup. The handset is said to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel telephoto Samsung JN5 sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Battery and Other Details

Lastly, the Realme GT 7 is confirmed to be loaded with a 7,000mAh battery. The handset is also confirmed to support 120W fast charging, which the brand claims can charge the device up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.