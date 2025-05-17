Technology News
Iyer in Arabia Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About Shine Tom Chacko, Arfaz Iqbal Starrer Malayalam Comedy Film

Iyer in Arabia is a Malayalam comedy-drama about a traditional family facing conflict when their son in the Middle East falls for a girl of another faith.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 May 2025 12:11 IST
Iyer in Arabia Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About Shine Tom Chacko, Arfaz Iqbal Starrer Malayalam Comedy Film

Photo Credit: SunNxt

Iyer in Arabia will stream from May 16th, 2025, only on SunNXT

Highlights
  • Iyer in Arabia is a comedy Malayalam movie
  • Streaming starts from May 16th, 2025 on SunNXT
  • An orthodox father visits his son in the Middle East to end his interfait
Iyer in Arabia is a Malayalam comedy film that is written and directed by M.A. Nishad. The film follows an orthodox Brahmin family whose son falls in love with a girl from a different religion. He then decides to visit him in Dubai to stop his love affair. The movie is hilarious and has excellent comic timing. Iyer in Arabia stars Shine Tom Chacko and Durga Krishna in the lead roles. 

When and Where to Watch Iyer in Arabia

Iyer in Arabia will stream from May 16th, 2025, only on SunNXT. The viewers will need a subscription to watch the movie. Iyer in Arabia is available in the Malayalam language only.

Official Trailer and Plot of Iyer in Arabia

Iyer in Arabia revolves around a Brahmin Family whose beliefs are orthodox. Iyer, whose son resides in the Middle East, falls in love with a girl belonging to a different faith. That's when he decides to visit the Middle East in order to put an end to their relationship. Iyer's journey in the Middle East opens his eyes to the transforming cultures and how his beliefs require an upgrade. What happens next will make you laugh your heart out. The movie is hilarious and worth watching.

Cast and Crew of Iyer in Arabia

Written and directed by M.A. Nishad, Iyer in Arabia stars Shine Tom Chacko, Arfaz Iqbal, Durga Krishna, Mukesh, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Urvashi. Vignesh Vijaykumar Menon is the producer of the movie, while the music has been composed by Anand Madhusoodanan. The face behind cinematography is Siddharth Ramaswamy.

Reception of Iyer in Arabia

This movie hit the theatres last year and received a mixed response from the audience and critics. The IMDb rating of Iyer in Arabia is 4.6/10.

 

Further reading: Entertainment, OTT, OTTRelease, SunNXT, IyerinArabia

Further reading: Entertainment, OTT, OTTRelease, SunNXT, IyerinArabia
Iyer in Arabia Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About Shine Tom Chacko, Arfaz Iqbal Starrer Malayalam Comedy Film
