Technology News
English Edition

NASA Satellite Detects Tree Leaf Changes as Early Volcano Eruption Warning Signal

NASA satellites could spot early volcanic activity by tracking carbon dioxide-triggered tree greening

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 May 2025 19:00 IST
NASA Satellite Detects Tree Leaf Changes as Early Volcano Eruption Warning Signal

Photo Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Tree greening may signal early volcanic unrest from underground carbon emissions

Highlights
  • Tree greening from CO₂ may signal early signs of volcanic unrest from s
  • NASA satellites detect vegetation changes triggered by volcanic carbon
  • CO₂-induced tree changes may enhance early warning systems for eruption
Advertisement

NASA scientists might soon be able to forecast volcanic eruptions by monitoring how trees respond from space. Now, in a new collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution, they have discovered that tree leaves grow lusher and greener when previously dormant volcanic carbon dioxide seeps up from the ground — an early warning that a cone of magma is pushing upwards. Now, using satellites such as Landsat 8 and data from the recent AVUELO mission, scientists think this biological response could be visible remotely, serving as an added layer of early warning for eruptions in high-risk areas that currently menace millions worldwide.

NASA Uses Tree Greening as Satellite Clue for Early Volcano Eruption Warnings in Remote Regions

As per the research by NASA's Earth Science Division at Ames Research Centre, greening occurs when trees absorb volcanic carbon dioxide released as magma rises. These emissions precede sulfur dioxide and are harder to detect directly from orbit.

While carbon dioxide does not always appear obvious in satellite images, its downstream effects — enhanced vegetation, for example — can help reinforce existing volcanic early warning systems, notes volcanologist Florian Schwandner. It could be important because, as the U.S. Geological Survey says, the country is still one of the most volcanically active.

Globally, about 1,350 potentially active volcanoes exist, many in remote or hazardous locations. On-site gas measurement is costly and dangerous, prompting volcanologists like Robert Bogue and Nicole Guinn to explore tree-based proxies.

Guinn's study of tree leaves around Sicily's Mount Etna found a strong correlation between leaf colour and underground volcanic activity. Satellites such as Sentinel-2 and Terra have proven capable of capturing these subtle vegetative changes, particularly in forested volcanic areas.

To confirm this method, climate scientist Josh Fisher led NASA-Smithsonian teams in March 2025 to Panama and Costa Rica, collecting tree samples and measuring gas levels near active volcanoes. Fisher sees this interdisciplinary research as key to both volcano forecasting and understanding long-term tree response to atmospheric carbon dioxide, which will reveal future climate conditions.

The benefits of early carbon dioxide detection have been demonstrated in the 2017 eruption of Mayon volcano in the Philippines, where it allowed mass evacuations and saved more than 56,000 lives. It has its limitations, like bad terrain or too much environmental noise, but it could be a game-changer.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, volcano warning, satellite imagery, volcanic carbon dioxide, Landsat 8, tree greening, AVUELO, early warning systems
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo A5 5G, Oppo A5, Oppo A5x Listed Online; Colour Options, Specifications Revealed
iPhone 16 Now Available in India For As Low As Rs. 69,500; Offer Valid for Limited Period

Related Stories

NASA Satellite Detects Tree Leaf Changes as Early Volcano Eruption Warning Signal
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, and More
  2. Captain America: Brave New World OTT Release Date Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Satellite Detects Tree Leaf Changes as Early Volcano Eruption Warning Signal
  2. Russian Researchers Discover 11 New Active Galactic Nuclei In Spektr-RG X-ray Survey
  3. New Study Reveals Recent Ice Gains in Antarctica, But Long-Term Melting Continues
  4. Astronomers Discover Teleios, A Supernova Remnant with Perfect Symmetry
  5. NASA’s SWOT Satellite Reveals Big Impact of Small Ocean Currents and Waves in n Marine Ecosystems
  6. Ironheart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Marvel’s Upcoming Mini Series?
  7. NASA’s Europa Clipper Captures Stunning Infrared Image of Mars
  8. Captain America: Brave New World OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Marvel Movie Online?
  9. Iyer in Arabia Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About Shine Tom Chacko, Arfaz Iqbal Starrer Malayalam Comedy Film
  10. Manamey Tamil Version Now Streaming on Aha: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »