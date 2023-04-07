Technology News

Microsoft Edge Gets Bing’s Dall-E Image Creator, Drop Tool, and More: All Details

Microsoft Edge's Image Creator will display on the sidebar panel.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2023 19:42 IST
Microsoft Edge Gets Bing’s Dall-E Image Creator, Drop Tool, and More: All Details

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Edge is claimed to be the first and only browser with an integrated AI image generator

Highlights
  • Users can now edit and save Web images without additional tools or app
  • Drop feature is available on Edge on PC, Mac, iOS and Android
  • Image Creator can be activated by clicking '+' icon on Edge sidebar

Microsoft has integrated an AI-powered image generator that uses DALL-E technology into its Bing chatbot recently. Now, the tech giant has widely rolled out the AI tool dubbed Bing Image Creator on desktops for Edge users. Arranged in the sidebar panel in the Edge browser, the new tool would allow users to create pictures based on their text prompts and the Image Creator will offer four different image options to choose from. Microsoft has also added other new features to Edge, including a Drop tool that lets users access all the content they want to share with themselves and a new efficiency mode that displays battery performance.

Microsoft, via a blog post on Thursday, announced the arrival of new features to its Edge browser. As mentioned, OpenAI's DALL-E-powered AI image generator is now available on desktop for all Edge users. This feature will create pictures based on text prompts and can be accessed right from Microsoft Edge's sidebar. Based on the prompt, the new Image Creator will offer four different image options to choose from. After selecting an image, users can download it and add it to their document or upload it to social media. First time users have to enable the Image Creator by clicking the '+' icon on the Edge sidebar. Microsoft Edge is claimed to be the first and only browser with an integrated AI image generator.

Additionally, Microsoft has added a new Drop feature in Edge. This allows users to share photos, notes, documents, and more between devices in one thread. This functionality is available on Edge on PC, Mac, iOS and Android. The Drop feature can be accessed from the sidebar or using drag-and-drop to add content.

Further, Microsoft Edge has received another feature that lets users edit and save Web images without using additional tools or apps. Users would be able to crop, adjust lighting and colour, and add filters to web images from the browser itself. The edited image can be saved for later use without leaving the browser window.

Furthermore, Microsoft has improved the Edge efficiency mode feature in the latest release to provide better battery life and more control over how the device consumes power. With the latest update, the laptop minimizes power usage when users are not interacting with the browser.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Edge Update, OpenAI, DALL E, Bing chatbot, Bing Image Creator
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch in India on April 26: Report
April to July Period Crucial for Global Crypto Regulations, Hints Nirmala Sitharaman

Related Stories

Microsoft Edge Gets Bing’s Dall-E Image Creator, Drop Tool, and More: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G73 5G Review: Smooth and Secure
  2. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  4. Moto G Power 5G Debuts With Up to 38 Hours Battery Life: See Price
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  6. Poco C51 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  7. Vivo T2 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch This Month in India
  9. RBI Proposes Expanding Reach of UPI to Allow Credit: All Details
  10. Infinix Note 30 Specifications, Design Tipped as Live Images Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Edge Gets Bing’s Dall-E Image Creator, Drop Tool, and More: All Details
  2. April to July Period Crucial for Global Crypto Regulations, Hints Nirmala Sitharaman
  3. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch in India on April 26: Report
  4. Infinix Note 30 Live Images Tip 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Unit, 5,000mAh Battery
  5. India Clocked 0.07 Percent Crypto Tax Payers; Over 99 Percent Global Investors Evaded Dues: Divly Report
  6. Drop in DOGE Triggers Crypto Chaos After Elon Musk Brings Back Blue Bird Logo on Twitter
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Alibaba Invites Businesses to Test Its ChatGPT-Like AI Chatbot: Report
  9. Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Motion Poster Out Now, Trailer Out on April 10
  10. Microsoft Adds Bing Chat AI to SwiftKey Keyboard for Android: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.