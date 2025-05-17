Technology News
NASA’s Europa Clipper Captures Stunning Infrared Image of Mars

NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft, en route to Jupiter’s moon Europa, performed a precision Mars flyby on March 1, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 May 2025 14:00 IST
NASA’s Europa Clipper Captures Stunning Infrared Image of Mars

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Infrared Mars image from March 1, 2025, helps NASA test Europa Clipper instruments

Highlights
  • Captured over 1,000 infrared images of Mars during an 18-minute flyby
  • E-THEMIS successfully tested and calibrated using Mars Odyssey data
  • Europa Clipper to reach Jupiter’s orbit in April 2030
NASA's Europa Clipper Spacecraft took a haunting infrared portrait of Mars flyby during its journey to Jupiter's icy moon Europa on March 1, 2025. The spacecraft used the planet's gravity to change the speed and orbit for the next phase of its long interplanetary journey, reaching 550 miles above the Martian surface. This encounter allowed the team to test E-THEMIS, an instrument known as a thermal imager which is designed to study the surface of Europa fr potential life signs.

Mars Flyby Serves as Key Instrument Calibration

According to report by NASA , Mars flyby has been used as a critical instrument calibration moment for Europa Clipper. E-THEMIS, at its 18-minute duration, took 1000 greyscale snapshots of infrared, started reaching Earth on May 5. On comparison of this recent dataset with thermal maps from the Mars Odyssey Orbiter for verifying the accuracy of the imager. Since Odessey was observing Mars from 2012, it provided a rich thermal standard to compare.

Infrared Imaging to Detect Geologic Activity on Europa

Phil Christensen investigated the data and made sure the images taken by E-THEMIS match with the Thermal data of Mars mapped twenty years ago. E-THEMIS detects infrared light and enables scientists to map the variation of the temperature across the planetary surface.
When Clipper reaches Europa, the instrument uses this potential to locate the hotspots, connected to the recent geologic activity under the icy crust of Jupiter's moon. This signals the search for extraterrestrial life.

Tracing Europa's Subsurface Ocean with Heat Signatures

E-THEMIS imaging is helpful to find the hidden ocean of Europa, which is situated closest to the surface. The ridges and fractures of the icy moon are the result of the oceanic forces. The warm temperature in such areas could signal previous eruptions. Further, it can also lead to areas where the middle surface ocean moves upward.

Future Flyby Mission Plans

For the first time in space, this Mars flyby tested the radar instrument, too. The test went smoothly as per the data, however, scientists are still analysing the results. Another Clipper will do an Earth flyby in 2026, before landing at Jupiter in April 2030 to explore the habitat potential.

 

Further reading: NASA, Europa Clipper, Mars Flyby, E-THEMIS
