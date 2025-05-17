Marvel Studios is back with its new superhero movie, directed by Julius Onah. Captain America: Brave New World introduces the audience to the new Captain America - Sam Wilson, portrayed by Anthony Mackie. This movie is ready for its digital debut on May 28. Captain America: Brave New World follows the new captain finding himself stuck in an international incident while he discovers the motives and darker sides of the plan.

When and Where to Watch Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World will hit the digital screens on May 28, 2025, on JioHotstar. The movie will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu Languages. Viewers will need a subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Captain America: Brave New World

The plot follows Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, who finds himself stuck in the middle of an international incident, post his meeting with President Thaddeus Ross. Now, he must discover the motive behind the nefarious global plan soon before the world turns red. Who is the mastermind behind the plan? Will this new Captain America be able to offer justice? Watch Captain America: Brave New World, only on JioHotstar, from May 28th, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Captain America: Brave New World

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World stars Sam Wilson as the new Captain America. Along with him, the prominent faces are Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, and more. The creators of the film are Joe Simon and Jack Kirby, while the story has been penned by Rob Edwards, Malcolm Spellman, and Dalan Musson. The music composer is Laura Carpman, and the cinematography has been done by Kramer Morgenthau.

Reception of Captain America: Brave New World

Initially released on Feb 14th, 2025, Captain America: Brave New World did a decent job worldwide. However, it received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.7/10.