Netflix started rolling out major design changes to its smart TV app in May last year to optimise the navigation experience for users worldwide. Earlier this month, during the company's first-quarter financial results, the online streaming service announced plans for a similar update to its mobile app. Now, the tech firm has announced it has begun rolling out the same, bringing various new features and design tweaks, including a vertical content discovery “experience” called ‘Clips'. The new functionality is said to help users catch glimpses of movies and shows before they start watching, giving them an idea of what they are getting into.

Netflix Mobile App New Features, Design Changes Announced

In a blog post on Thursday, the online streaming service announced it had released an update to the Netflix mobile app, introducing new features and design changes for small screens. The latest update is currently being rolled out in India, the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, and South Africa. However, the tech firm plans to release its latest update to the rest of the world in the coming months.

Among the latest features, the highlight is the Netflix mobile app's new “vertical discovery experience”. Dubbed Clips, the functionality brings a new vertical video feed to the online streaming platform, allowing users to watch clips from different shows and movies before they start watching them. This also lets viewers make an informed decision, as trailers and text descriptions might not give a clear idea of the content.

The new feature is similar to Instagram's Reels and YouTube Shorts. Netflix said, “You'll see short clips from series, films, and specials tailored to your tastes, with an easy way to go deeper when something grabs your attention.” While scrolling through Clips on the Netflix mobile app, users will be able to add the shows to the ‘My List' section, so that they can remember to watch that particular show or movie at a convenient time.

Similarly, the updated Netflix mobile app will let users share links to Clips with other users across social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram. On top of this, users can also post Clips directly to their Instagram Stories from the Netflix mobile app. Lastly, they can jump straight to the watch page for the content they have discovered by tapping its thumbnail in the bottom-right corner.

In terms of the design changes, the Clips section has been added to the bottom menu of the Netflix mobile app. Meanwhile, the top navigation menu now sports a new design, which appears to be inspired by Apple's Liquid Glass design, showing the Shows, Movies, New & Hot, and Categories tabs. The company said, “The new design puts what you care about front and centre, with streamlined navigation and a visual, vertical discovery experience that feels right at home on your phone.”