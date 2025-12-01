Technology News
  Netflix Is Removing Casting Support From Its Mobile App to Smart TVs and Streaming Devices

Netflix Is Removing Casting Support From Its Mobile App to Smart TVs and Streaming Devices

Netflix has now stated in a support page that it will no longer support casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 December 2025 15:54 IST
Netflix Is Removing Casting Support From Its Mobile App to Smart TVs and Streaming Devices

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Freestocks

Several users have expressed their frustrations after the Cast icon on their app was removed

Highlights
  • The new rule appears to apply to newer Chromecast and Google TV Streamer
  • Netflix said Google Cast and older Chromecast devices still work
  • Only the non-ad supported tiers previously had the option to cast
Netflix is removing casting support from smartphones to newer Chromecast devices and Google TV Streamer. The streaming giant has not made an official announcement regarding this feature rollback but it has updated its support page to highlight the same. Several users have also noticed the disappearance of the Cast icon in their mobile app over the last couple of days, and shared their frustrations over it on social media platforms. Notably, the casting options on Netflix was only available to users in the non-ad supported tiers.

Netflix Is Rolling Back Its Casting Feature

Casting via Netflix's mobile app is a convenient feature that lets users stream the app on smart TVs and other streaming devices without downloading and installing the app directly. It helps users running low on storage to avoid installing the app on the smart TV, and also lets them control the navigation and search via the smartphone instead of the remote, making the process much easier.

However, in a support page, the company now states “Netflix no longer supports casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs and TV-streaming devices. You'll need to use the remote that came with your TV or TV-streaming device to navigate Netflix.” This was first spotted by Android Authority, and appears to be a new development.

Some Gadgets 360 staff members have also noticed that the Cast icon is no longer showing at the top of the home page of the app. Other members can still see it, but that might be a temporary situation. Netflix says users with older Chromecast device or a TV that supports Google Cast can still continue to cast the app. This leaves out the newer Chromecast devices and Google TV Streamer.

Two weeks ago, Reddit user u/DavidinCincinnati revealed in a post that he can no longer see the Cast icon on Netflix's mobile app. Several commentators also shared that they were facing similar issues. In another post on the same issue, user u/freetherabbit claimed that he contacted the customer service, who told him that “if the device has its own remote, you cant cast.”

Notably, the ad-supported tier of the platform does not support casting at all.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix casting, Chromecast, Google TV Streamer, App
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
New GTA 6 Leak Allegedly Shows In-Development Footage From Game

Netflix Is Removing Casting Support From Its Mobile App to Smart TVs and Streaming Devices
