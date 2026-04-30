Motorola has introduced the Moto Buds 2 Plus true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India, expanding its audio lineup with a feature-rich offering. First unveiled alongside the Moto Buds 2 at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, the earbuds bring a hybrid dual-driver setup tuned with Sound by Bose, support for Hi-Res Audio with the LHDC codec, and up to 55dB adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). They also offer Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, dual device pairing, and up to 40 hours of total battery life with the charging case.

Moto Buds 2 Plus Price in India, Availability

In India, the Moto Buds 2 Plus are priced at Rs. 5,999. The earphones come in Pantone Cool White and Pantone Silhouette finishes. The Flipkart microsite for the TWS headset confirms that it will go on sale in the country starting May 8 at 12pm IST.

Moto Buds 2 Plus Features, Specifications

Motorola has equipped the Moto Buds 2 Plus with a 11mm + 6mm hybrid audio setup that combines dual dynamic drivers with Knowles balanced armatures, tuned with “Sound by Bose” branding. The earbuds also support Hi-Res Audio with the LHDC codec, alongside Spatial Audio for a more immersive listening experience.

For noise control, the Moto Buds 2 Plus offer up to 55dB adaptive ANC, along with multiple transparency modes. A six-microphone system with Environmental Noise Cancellation helps improve call quality, while CrystalTalk AI adds an extra layer of AI-based voice noise reduction.

Connectivity is handled via Bluetooth 6.0, and the earbuds support Dual Connection, allowing pairing with two devices at once. Through the Moto Buds app, users get access to features like Audio Share, Gaming Mode with reduced latency, Wear Detection, and customisable touch controls.

The app also supports a custom equaliser with presets, a fit test for optimal seal, and the ability to locate or ring the earbuds. On compatible Motorola devices, Moto AI tools such as Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, Remember This, and AI-powered translation are also supported.

In terms of battery life, the Moto Buds 2 Plus are claimed to deliver up to eight hours of playback on a single charge, with up to 40 hours in total using the charging case. The company says that a 10-minute charge can provide up to two hours of playback. The earphones are claimed to meet an IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

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