Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Moto Buds 2 Plus Launched in India With Hi Res Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Total Playback Time: Price, Features

Moto Buds 2 Plus Launched in India With Hi-Res Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Total Playback Time: Price, Features

The earbuds feature a hybrid dual-driver setup tuned with Sound by Bose, support Hi-Res Audio with LDAC and LHDC codecs, and offer up to 55dB adaptive ANC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2026 20:20 IST
Moto Buds 2 Plus Launched in India With Hi-Res Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Total Playback Time: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Buds 2 Plus earphones come with an IP54 rating

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Moto Buds 2 Plus support LDAC and LHDC audio codecs
  • Earphones offer up to 55dB adaptive noise cancellation
  • Moto Buds app adds EQ controls and gaming mode
Advertisement

Motorola has introduced the Moto Buds 2 Plus true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India, expanding its audio lineup with a feature-rich offering. First unveiled alongside the Moto Buds 2 at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, the earbuds bring a hybrid dual-driver setup tuned with Sound by Bose, support for Hi-Res Audio with the LHDC codec, and up to 55dB adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). They also offer Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, dual device pairing, and up to 40 hours of total battery life with the charging case.

Moto Buds 2 Plus Price in India, Availability

In India, the Moto Buds 2 Plus are priced at Rs. 5,999. The earphones come in Pantone Cool White and Pantone Silhouette finishes. The Flipkart microsite for the TWS headset confirms that it will go on sale in the country starting May 8 at 12pm IST.

Moto Buds 2 Plus Features, Specifications

Motorola has equipped the Moto Buds 2 Plus with a 11mm + 6mm hybrid audio setup that combines dual dynamic drivers with Knowles balanced armatures, tuned with “Sound by Bose” branding. The earbuds also support Hi-Res Audio with the LHDC codec, alongside Spatial Audio for a more immersive listening experience.

For noise control, the Moto Buds 2 Plus offer up to 55dB adaptive ANC, along with multiple transparency modes. A six-microphone system with Environmental Noise Cancellation helps improve call quality, while CrystalTalk AI adds an extra layer of AI-based voice noise reduction.

Connectivity is handled via Bluetooth 6.0, and the earbuds support Dual Connection, allowing pairing with two devices at once. Through the Moto Buds app, users get access to features like Audio Share, Gaming Mode with reduced latency, Wear Detection, and customisable touch controls.

The app also supports a custom equaliser with presets, a fit test for optimal seal, and the ability to locate or ring the earbuds. On compatible Motorola devices, Moto AI tools such as Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, Remember This, and AI-powered translation are also supported.

In terms of battery life, the Moto Buds 2 Plus are claimed to deliver up to eight hours of playback on a single charge, with up to 40 hours in total using the charging case. The company says that a 10-minute charge can provide up to two hours of playback. The earphones are claimed to meet an IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto Buds 2 Plus, Moto Buds 2 Plus Price in India, Moto Buds 2 Plus India Launch, Moto Buds 2 Plus Features, Moto Buds 2 Series, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
How to Prepare Your MacBook for Sale or Trade-In: A Step-by-Step Guide

Related Stories

Moto Buds 2 Plus Launched in India With Hi-Res Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Total Playback Time: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Four Xiaomi Phones Are Now Eligible to Get Android 17 Beta Updates
  2. You Can Now Turn Your PS5 Into a Linux Gaming PC
  3. Oppo Find X10 Leaks Hint at 165Hz Display, New Periscope Telephoto Camera
  4. Moto G47 Debuts Globally With a 108-Megapixel Camera at This Price
  5. OnePlus Pad 4 Launched in India With Flagship Chip and These Features
  6. House of the Dragon Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. ULA Atlas V Launches 29 Amazon Kuiper Satellites in Return Mission
  2. Moto Buds 2 Plus Launched in India With Hi-Res Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Total Playback Time: Price, Features
  3. iQOO Z11 Global Variant Spotted on Geekbench Database With Snapdragon Chipset, Unlike Chinese Model
  4. Samsung Reportedly Plans to Launch Galaxy Book Models With Android-Based One UI 9 Soon
  5. PS5 Linux Loader Gets Public Release, Allowing Users to Run Steam and PC Games on Console
  6. Nine Crypto Scam Centres Targeting US Users Shut Down in Joint Operation Involving UAE, US and China
  7. Google Photos Unveils New AI-Powered Wardrobe Feature to Help You Decide What to Wear
  8. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Teases GPT-5.5 Cyber AI Model Rollout, Could Take On Anthropic’s Claude Mythos
  9. Vivo X Fold 6 Leaks Hint at 200-Megapixel Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip and 7,000mAh Battery
  10. Raakaasa OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »