Technology News
English Edition

Netflix Tudum 2025: Everything You Need to Know About Star-Studded Global Fan Event

Tudum 2025 is ready to set the internet on fire on May 31, 2025, with massive updates, trailers, and global star appearances. Don’t miss it!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 April 2025 12:46 IST
Netflix Tudum 2025: Everything You Need to Know About Star-Studded Global Fan Event

Photo Credit: Netflix

Don’t Miss Tudum 2025 – Netflix’s Grand Celebration of Stories and Stars, Streaming Live

Highlights
  • Tudum 2025 will stream live on May 31, 2025
  • Stranger Things, Heartstopper & The Witcher – Major updates & trailers!
  • Star-studded appearances: Millie Bobby Brown, Gal Gadot, and Henry Cavill
Advertisement

Netflix lovers will enjoy the appearances of celebrities, and upcoming news of the series and movies to this most anticipated event, Tudum. This is a global fan event with the ultimate celebration of storytelling, thrilling trailers, announcement of the favourite shows, seasons and movies. Whether you're obsessed with Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Wednesday, Love is Blind, Happy Gilmore, The Witcher, or Squid Game, it has something special waiting just for you. Netflix Tudum is about to lift the curtains this summer.

When and Where to Watch Netflix Tudum 2025 Live Event

Tudum 2025 will be streaming on Netflix on May 31, 2025, at 8 PM ET. In India, the event will be seen on June 1st. at 5:30 AM IST. Whether you watch it from home or join the action in L.A. in real time, you will have a blast every moment with some unforgettable memories.

Where to Buy Tickets

The live event will begin on Friday, May 9, at 10:00 AM PT. You can buy a ticket from the general public sale for Netflix Tudum 2025.

What to Expect from Netflix Tudum 2025

Netflix Tudum offers a magical roller coaster ride with exclusive trailers, first-look snaps, behind-the-scenes, and massive celebrity appearances. Expect bombshell updates from shows like Wednesday Season 2, Emily in Paris Season 5, Bridgerton, The Life List, Stranger Things Season 5, and brand-new movies starring some of Hollywood's biggest names. Fans will also get unexpected release unleashes and new season unlocking.

The glimpse of Tudum can be seen in the teaser with heart-racing moments, celebrity cast reunions, and thrilling first looks. Tudum is not just about a promotional event, but an emotional event for fans and Netflix both across the globe. This year's Tudum will feature appearances by stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Penn Badgley, Gal Gadot, and many more.

Reception and Buzz Around Tudum

Since the launch, Tudum has emerged as a cult of entertainment for all Netflix lovers. The earlier Tudum events caught millions of viewers' attention across the globe, breaking the internet. Netflix Tudum 2025 expectations are high, and buzz is over all social media, and viewers are waiting to enjoy the loads of entertainment.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tudum2025, Netflixevent, Netflixfan, Netflixnews, Streaming Events
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Tipped to Offer Improved Ray Tracing and AI Performance; Specifications Leak
iPhone 17 Pro Display Won't Feature Scratch-Resistant, Anti-Reflective Coating: Report
Netflix Tudum 2025: Everything You Need to Know About Star-Studded Global Fan Event
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC Debuts in India
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Spotted on TDRA Website, Could Launch Soon
  3. Amazon Launches All-New Kindle Paperwhite in India With These Features
  4. Stable One UI 7 Update Rolls Out to Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Report
  5. Vivo Y300 GT Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  6. Honor Magic 8 Pro Camera Specifications Leak, Could Arrive With This Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Tudum 2025: Everything You Need to Know About Star-Studded Global Fan Event
  2. Criminal Justice Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pankaj Tripathi-Starrer Legal Drama?
  3. David Spade: Dandelion OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch this Comedy Special Online?
  4. Meta AI App With Voice Conversations, Social Discover Feed Launched
  5. The Bayou OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Nothing Updates Essential Space With Reminder Detail Page, Faster AI Responses
  7. Motorola Edge 60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Pixel 10 Teased to Get PWM Dimming Rate Upgrades for Mitigating Headaches, Blurred Vision
  9. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite With a 7-inch Screen, 16GB of Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Honor Magic 8 Pro Tipped to Arrive With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Setup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »