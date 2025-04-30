Netflix Tudum 2025: Everything You Need to Know About Star-Studded Global Fan Event

Netflix lovers will enjoy the appearances of celebrities, and upcoming news of the series and movies to this most anticipated event, Tudum. This is a global fan event with the ultimate celebration of storytelling, thrilling trailers, announcement of the favourite shows, seasons and movies. Whether you're obsessed with Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Wednesday, Love is Blind, Happy Gilmore, The Witcher, or Squid Game, it has something special waiting just for you. Netflix Tudum is about to lift the curtains this summer.

When and Where to Watch Netflix Tudum 2025 Live Event

Tudum 2025 will be streaming on Netflix on May 31, 2025, at 8 PM ET. In India, the event will be seen on June 1st. at 5:30 AM IST. Whether you watch it from home or join the action in L.A. in real time, you will have a blast every moment with some unforgettable memories.

Where to Buy Tickets

The live event will begin on Friday, May 9, at 10:00 AM PT. You can buy a ticket from the general public sale for Netflix Tudum 2025.

What to Expect from Netflix Tudum 2025

Netflix Tudum offers a magical roller coaster ride with exclusive trailers, first-look snaps, behind-the-scenes, and massive celebrity appearances. Expect bombshell updates from shows like Wednesday Season 2, Emily in Paris Season 5, Bridgerton, The Life List, Stranger Things Season 5, and brand-new movies starring some of Hollywood's biggest names. Fans will also get unexpected release unleashes and new season unlocking.

The glimpse of Tudum can be seen in the teaser with heart-racing moments, celebrity cast reunions, and thrilling first looks. Tudum is not just about a promotional event, but an emotional event for fans and Netflix both across the globe. This year's Tudum will feature appearances by stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Penn Badgley, Gal Gadot, and many more.

Reception and Buzz Around Tudum

Since the launch, Tudum has emerged as a cult of entertainment for all Netflix lovers. The earlier Tudum events caught millions of viewers' attention across the globe, breaking the internet. Netflix Tudum 2025 expectations are high, and buzz is over all social media, and viewers are waiting to enjoy the loads of entertainment.