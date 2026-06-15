WhatsApp is reportedly expanding its calling features on the web with support for group voice and video calls. The update allows eligible users to start and join group conversations directly from a browser without relying on the desktop application. The feature builds on the web calling functionality introduced earlier this year for one-to-one conversations and is currently rolling out to selected beta testers. It also brings support for features such as participant selection, call links, screen sharing during video calls, and end-to-end encryption, making WhatsApp Web a more capable communication platform.

In a recent blog post, feature tracker WABetaInfo states that the messaging platform has started rolling out group voice and video calling support on WhatsApp Web for some beta testers. The functionality follows WhatsApp's introduction of web-based calling in February. That earlier update enabled voice and video calls between individual users on WhatsApp Web, but group calling support was not available at the time. Those calls already supported end-to-end encryption and screen sharing during video conversations.

The feature is reportedly currently available to a limited number of WhatsApp Web beta testers. WhatsApp has not announced when it will roll out more broadly, although availability is expected to expand over the coming weeks.

With the latest beta update, WhatsApp Web users can open a group conversation and access a call button at the top of the chat window. After selecting the option, they can choose between a voice call and a video call, according to the report. The feature is also said to allow users to select specific participants from a group rather than automatically inviting every member.

WhatsApp Web group calls are said to support up to 32 participants. The participant limit reportedly applies to both voice and video calls and matches the capacity currently available on WhatsApp's mobile and desktop applications. Users can also check whether the feature is available for their account by looking for the call button within a group chat. If the option appears, group voice and video calling has been enabled for that account.

The report states that group calls on WhatsApp Web remain protected by end-to-end encryption. The same security technology used for WhatsApp messages and calls is applied automatically, with no additional setup required from users.

WhatsApp is also bringing call links to web-based group calls, the report noted. Users are said to be able to create a unique invitation link and share it with others to join a conversation. According to the report, these links automatically expire after 30 days of inactivity. Users who want additional control over participation can also enable a waiting room before admitting people into a call.

According to the report, group video calls on WhatsApp Web also support screen sharing. Participants will likely be able to share their screens directly from a browser, making it easier to present documents, slides, or other content during a meeting. Screen sharing is said to be limited to video calls and is not available during voice-only sessions.

The update could be particularly useful for users who rely on WhatsApp Web as their primary way of accessing the service. The report notes that Linux users may benefit most, as WhatsApp does not currently offer a dedicated desktop application for that platform. Previously, Linux users often had to switch to their smartphones to participate in group calls.