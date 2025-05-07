Technology News
English Edition
  Netflix Redesigns TV App With Responsive Recommendations, Adds GenAI Search on iOS

Netflix Redesigns TV App With Responsive Recommendations, Adds GenAI Search on iOS

Netflix will let users search for movies and streaming shows using natural conversation phrases using generative AI.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 May 2025 18:16 IST
Netflix Redesigns TV App With Responsive Recommendations, Adds GenAI Search on iOS

Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix's TV app will now highlight live events and games on the homepage

Highlights
  • Netflix has revealed a redesigned homepage for its TV app
  • It will offer enhanced recommendations based on browsing activity
  • Netflix users can search using natural language phrases with GenAI search
Netflix on Wednesday unveiled a redesigned homepage for its TV app, as part of the streaming platform's efforts to optimise navigation on the app. The company has brought generative AI (GenAI) to the search feature, allowing users to search for content using natural conversation phrases. The app will offer more 'responsive' recommendations based on users' search history and viewing behaviour. Netflix has also announced that the app will accommodate live events and sporting events on the homepage, alongside movies and TV series.

Netflix to Offer Improved Recommendations Based on Real-Time Browsing Behaviour

In a blog post, the company says that the new Netflix TV homepage was redesigned to make it easier to find movies, shows, games, and live events. The company has moved the My List and Search shortcuts to the top of the screen, to make them easier to access. Meanwhile, the platform says that live events and games will now be accommodated alongside movies and TV shows.

Netflix is also upgrading its recommendations, which are now more responsive to a user's activity on the app. The app will now rely on more information — such as a user's search history or their viewing behaviour — to improve the quality of content suggestions displayed in the app.

The search feature on the Netflix app for iOS is being upgraded using GenAI, and users will be able to use natural phrases to search for movies and TV series on the streaming platform. This is part of an opt-in beta, according to the company.

genai search netflix inline Netflix

GenAI search on Netflix for iOS
Photo Credit: Netflix

 

The AI-powered search feature was reportedly being tested by Netflix with users in Australia and New Zealand last month. At the time, the company had stated that it had used AI models from ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Mobile users will also see a new vertical discovery feed with clips from various movies or shows available on the platform, and they can share these with friends, add them to their 'list', or start watching it on their mobile device.

Netflix says the redesigned homescreen will roll out to users "in the coming weeks and months". There's no word from the platform on when the upgraded search experience will be available to users on iOS, and when it will make its way to other platforms, including Android.

Last month, Netflix announced that it had updated its TV app with support for multilingual audio, allowing users to watch movies and TV shows in all available languages, across the company's catalogue. The functionality was previously limited to the Netflix app for iOS and Android smartphones.

Comments

Netflix, GenAI, Generative AI
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design for Heat Management
Ashtram OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Crime Thriller Online?

