Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to be launched this year, and it is likely to be called either iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold. The Cupertino-based company is yet to offer any clues about its arrival, but a new dummy iPhone Ultra model has leaked online, offering us an idea of the design elements of the foldable. The renders of the dummy unit show a book-style foldable design with an outer display that looks shorter and wider compared to the cover display of other existing foldable phones.

iPhone Ultra Design Detailed in Fresh Leak

In a post on Threads, journalist Jon Rettinger shared a set of images of dummy units offering a look at what Apple's first foldable iPhone could look like. The renders suggest a departure from the design language seen on existing foldable smartphones. Instead of the tall and narrow cover display available on existing foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Vivo X Fold 5, the iPhone Ultra appears to have a wider outer screen. It shows a passport-like form factor when folded.

Photo Credit: Threads/ @jonrettinger

The broader cover display could allow users to perform several tasks without unfolding the phone. In the unfolded form, the inner screen resembles an iPad mini. This tablet-like display could be useful for multitasking and split-screen apps.

The renders show the iPhone Ultra in a white colour option. In the unfolded state, the screen has a selfie camera in the top-left corner, and the dual rear cameras are arranged horizontally. The rear camera island has an LED flash and a microphone. The USB Type-C port is placed at the bottom.

This is not the first time purported dummy units of Apple's foldable iPhone have leaked online. Similar renders of the same prototype emerged last week. It is widely expected to debut in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Past leaks claimed that the iPhone Ultra will have a 7.8-inch inner display and a smaller 5.3-inch cover display.

Under the hood, the iPhone Ultra could get Apple's A20 Pro chipset. It is expected to feature 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The rear camera setup is likely to include two 48-megapixel sensors. The phone could include Apple's in-house C2 modem.