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iPhone Ultra Spotted Again via Leaked Dummy Images That Offer a Better Look at the Foldable's Design

The latest images of the iPhone Ultra suggest it will have a wider outer screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 June 2026 19:49 IST
iPhone Ultra Spotted Again via Leaked Dummy Images That Offer a Better Look at the Foldable's Design

Photo Credit: Oppo

iPhone Ultra could run on Apple's A20 Pro chipset

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Highlights
  • Apple's foldable iPhone appeared in new dummy images
  • The renders show the iPhone Ultra in a white colour option
  • It is widely expected to debut in September
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Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to be launched this year, and it is likely to be called either iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold. The Cupertino-based company is yet to offer any clues about its arrival, but a new dummy iPhone Ultra model has leaked online, offering us an idea of the design elements of the foldable. The renders of the dummy unit show a book-style foldable design with an outer display that looks shorter and wider compared to the cover display of other existing foldable phones. 

iPhone Ultra Design Detailed in Fresh Leak

In a post on Threads, journalist Jon Rettinger shared a set of images of dummy units offering a look at what Apple's first foldable iPhone could look like. The renders suggest a departure from the design language seen on existing foldable smartphones. Instead of the tall and narrow cover display available on existing foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Vivo X Fold 5, the iPhone Ultra appears to have a wider outer screen. It shows a passport-like form factor when folded.

VoltIphone Ultra Discussion
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iphone ultra jonrettinger threads Apple

Photo Credit: Threads/ @jonrettinger

 

The broader cover display could allow users to perform several tasks without unfolding the phone. In the unfolded form, the inner screen resembles an iPad mini. This tablet-like display could be useful for multitasking and split-screen apps.

The renders show the iPhone Ultra in a white colour option. In the unfolded state, the screen has a selfie camera in the top-left corner, and the dual rear cameras are arranged horizontally. The rear camera island has an LED flash and a microphone. The USB Type-C port is placed at the bottom.

This is not the first time purported dummy units of Apple's foldable iPhone have leaked online. Similar renders of the same prototype emerged last week. It is widely expected to debut in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Past leaks claimed that the iPhone Ultra will have a 7.8-inch inner display and a smaller 5.3-inch cover display. 

Under the hood, the iPhone Ultra could get Apple's A20 Pro chipset. It is expected to feature 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The rear camera setup is likely to include two 48-megapixel sensors. The phone could include Apple's in-house C2 modem.

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Immersive Display
  • Decent Battery
  • Strong Camera performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Only four Android OS updates promised
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone Ultra, Foldable iPhone, iPhone Fold, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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