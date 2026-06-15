Samsung Display supplies screens for a range of Galaxy smartphones, including the flagship Galaxy S26 series. However, recent leaks claimed that the Galaxy S27 series will feature display panels from BOE as Samsung is trying to reduce its reliance on its own display manufacturing subsidiary. Amid these rumours, Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon is reportedly set to visit BOE Technology Group later this month. This would mark the first time the head of Samsung Electronics' smartphone and TV businesses meets with BOE. It suggests that BOE will be part of Samsung's future products.

Samsung President Roh Tae-Moon Reportedly Plans to Visit China

As per a new report by ET News (Korean), Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon will visit BOE at the end of this month. This meeting between President Roh and BOE reportedly comes six months after BOE Chairman Chen Yanshun visited Korea and met with President Roh last December.

Roh also heads Samsung Electronics' Device eXperience (DX) Division and Mobile eXperience (MX) Business. He also oversees the company's smartphone and TV operations. Therefore, his visit is noteworthy because it would mark the first time the head of Samsung's DX and MX business met with BOE.

Samsung is said to be considering BOE as an OLED panel supplier for the standard Galaxy S27. Therefore, the visit could fuel BOE's attempt to be part of the supply chain of Samsung's flagship series. The report cites an industry insider familiar with the matter, "BOE expects President Roh to present the opportunity to supply OLED panels for the Galaxy S27 as a gift during this visit."

If BOE is selected as a display supplier for the standard Galaxy S27, it would mark a shift from Samsung's existing patterns. The company has earlier used OLED panels from Chinese manufacturers in some of its budget and mid-range smartphones, whereas the Galaxy S series has traditionally relied exclusively on panels produced by Samsung Display.

In 2021, BOE attempted to supply OLED panels for the Samsung Galaxy S21, but the deal fell through due to factors including display quality and unit costs.