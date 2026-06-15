The Pova 8 was one of several recently launched budget smartphones in India. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.76-inch Full-HD+ IPS display, with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. Now, the smartphone maker appears to be preparing to launch another phone as part of the lineup, as the Pova 8 Pro 5G has been spotted on the Google Play Console. Moreover, the key specifications and features of the handset have surfaced online. The Pova 8 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by a different MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. The smartphone will reportedly ship with 12GB of RAM.

Pova 8 Pro 5G Listed Online With Model Number TECNO-LK7

The Mountain View-based tech giant has updated the list of supported devices on the Google Play Console to include the Pova 8 Pro 5G, which appears with the model number TECNO-LK7. Along with confirming the Pova 8 Pro 5G moniker, the listing also hints that the smartphone could be launched in select global markets soon. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm the anticipated debut of the Pova 8 series handset.

Pova 8 Pro 5G might run Android 16

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Google Play Console

Separately, XpertPick reports that the Pova 8 Pro 5G will be powered by an octa core MediaTek MT6878 chipset, which could be the Dimensity 7300 SoC. The phone is said to feature four ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency CPU cores clocked at 2.0GHz, along with four ARM Cortex-A78 performance CPU cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. The SoC will reportedly be paired with an ARM Mali G615 GPU.

It is said to sport a flat 1,208×2,644 pixels resolution display, offering 520 ppi pixel density and a centred hole-punch display cutout for the front-facing camera. On top of this, the Pova 8 Pro 5G will reportedly ship with 12GB of RAM, while running the latest Android 16. It could be backed by a 6,340mAh battery. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.

As previously mentioned, the Pova 8 was launched in India on June 11 at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 for the base model, offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. To recap, the handset sports a 6.76-inch 144Hz Full-HD+ (1,080×2,344 pixels) display with a 91.29 percent screen-to-body ratio, 381 ppi pixel density, up to 950 nits peak brightness. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset powers the smartphone, paired with an 8,000mAh battery.