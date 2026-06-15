HMD appears to be working on the next C-series smartphones, and the lineup is likely to include the HMD C2 and HMD C2P. Ahead of any official announcement, a fresh leak has revealed the possible specifications, design renders, and European pricing of the HMD C2 series. The upcoming smartphones could feature 6.78-inch AMOLED displays and 6,000mAh batteries. They could run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processors. The HMD C2 is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, while the HMD C2P could carry a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

HMD C2, HMD C2P Price (Leaked)

Tipster @smashx_60 shared the purported specifications of HMD C2 and HMD C2P. The post includes a few renders showing off the design of the phones. The HMD C2 is shown in a blue shade with a hole-punch display design. The HMD C2P is shown in green and maroon colourways. Both phones have glossy rear panels and square-shaped rear camera modules.

Photo Credit: X/ @smashx_60

As per the post, the HMD C2 will cost EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 256GB model may come with a price tag of EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 18,000). It is expected to be available in Light Mint, Midnight Blue, and Lavender colours.

The HMD C2P, on the other hand, could be priced around EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It may come in Coral, Royal Blue, and Jade Green colourways.

HMD C2, HMD C2P Specifications (Leaked)

The HMD C2 and HMD C2P are tipped to feature a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The display of HMD C2 could deliver a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness, while the screen of HMD C2P is said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, the HMD C2 series could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 5G chipset built on a 4nm process. The HMD C2 is said to sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS), a 2-megapixel secondary sensor alongside a 0.3-megapixel sensor.

Meanwhile, the rear camera setup of HMD C2P could comprise a 64-megapixel primary sensor featuring optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel auxiliary sensor. Both phones are said to include a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

The HMD C2 series is tipped to carry a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. They are likely to ship with the Android 16 operating system.

The standard HMD C2 is expected to include an IP54-rated dust and splash-resistant build. The HMD C2P is likely to feature d IP65-rated dust and water resistance. The duo could come with dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.